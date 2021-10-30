Love United Iredell donations impacted the local community

Six months have passed since the 2021 Love United Iredell program. In partnering closely with 11 agencies in need, United Way was able to raise $28,184 for Iredell nonprofit agencies and it was part of the $1.5 million raised for Iredell County in the past year. These are examples on how the Love United Iredell donations which you made have impacted the community are:
Purple Heart Homes
The Love United Iredell funds went to an Iredell County wheelchair ramp project for one of our service-connected disabled veterans. Students from CATS volunteered to assist in the build of the wheelchair ramp, and Shepherd Elementary students helped raise money through a coin war that took place at the school.
The local U.S. Air Force veteran, Lonnie Smith, who received a wheelchair ramp with the support of funds received through Love United Iredell recently had to have a leg amputation. Before he could come home from the hospital, a wheelchair ramp was needed so he would have the freedom to enter and exit his home easily and safely. Purple Heart Homes donated a scooter to Lonnie so he could get around his home as well.
Purple Heart Homes held a “Mission Complete” ceremony for Smith and his family at their home after the wheelchair ramp project was completed. During the event, Smith was given the scooter, and he could be seen racing up and down the driveway with his granddaughter on his lap. It is moments like these that show just how much serving the community goes a long way. Purple Heart Homes graciously appreciates the support received from Love United Iredell and the CATS and Shepherd Elementary students and teachers. With this support, admirable veterans like Smith can get help the help they deserve to make their house feel more like home.
Iredell County Friends of the Library
Iredell County Friends of the Library focused on school age students of the Iredell County school system for these funds. The library provides a summer reading program designed to promote continued learning for the youth and children of Iredell County. Due to the pandemic, this year, we decided to put a pause to in-person programming and instead create take-home projects consisting of fun and educational STEAM activities that tied in with the summer reading theme.
We were once again blown away, but the support from our community to make this year’s summer reading program a success. This occurred because of the partnerships built through Love United Iredell and the Rotary of Statesville.
The Friends of the Library is continuing to apply for grant funding for library projects and have recently received a grant to help them create more Sensory Kits. We have more exciting projects in the works that we hope to be able to share very soon.
FeedNC
Love United Iredell funds were used to distribute healthy foods to homebound individuals in our community through FeedNC’s Food Movers Program. The Food Movers Program at FeedNC works to meet the needs of homebound individuals in our community who experience food insecurity. Each recipient is met in their home to determine eligibility, and then if approved, they are provided weekly supplemental groceries by our dedicated volunteers. Recipients are expected to complete surveys upon recertification to assess health, well-being and food security status. Recently, we were able to begin providing healthy foods to individuals who report chronic diet-related health conditions.
“All it takes is being diagnosed with a condition that requires the constant care of a doctor to change everything; that can happen to anyone. We both are required to see doctors regularly, and travel costs take up most of our income. We were making do, but living on a fixed income requires walking a straight line. The family vehicle breaking down blew us off course. We now had to route even more of our income into taking taxis or ride-sharing services like Uber or Lyft to get anywhere. The only expense we could control was food, so we cut down on it. We were so happy to hear about FeedNC’s Food Mover Program. Not only could they help us get access to the food we needed — they had volunteers who would deliver it to us. The staff came to the house to meet us, get us signed up, and see what other things they could help us with. We are so grateful for this program!” — Food Mover client testimonial
Food For Days
The funds raised through Love United Iredell allowed Food for Days to feed seven children for an entire school year. Each child received a total of 210 meals. Food For Days recently received a letter from a single mom of a junior high student and she was out of work for a time and was so thankful for the weekend meal bags for her son. The mother said it was very helpful during that time in their lives. Food for Days just started our 10th year of service in September and are currently in 15 schools serving as many as 460 students.
G4G Ministries
We used the Love United Iredell funds to support our mobile grilling ministry. G4G is unique because instead of people coming to us to be fed, we meet them where they are. At each event G4G pulls the community together. We partner with other nonprofits and ministries within a 5-mile radius of the event site. At an average event, G4G serves 350 hungry people. The impact is much greater than filling their empty stomachs. Through food G4G connects individuals to the community at large. We partner with health fairs, local churches, community food banks, clothing ministries, The Housing Authority, and others. These events connect the community through food, prayer, caring and hospitality.
G4G is equipped to cook and serve everything on the go so that we can provide delicious meals at no cost to the homeless, lower income families, children, and impoverished individuals. G4G provides meals on Saturday because of the gap between regular feeding programs (such as public school feeding programs). G4G events are held in communities where the average family income is less than $26,000 a year, and on many occasions the income is much less. G4G provides meals which include 1/4 chicken, beans, slaw, roll, dessert and plastic ware.
G4G’s 2021 goal is to feed 8,750 people during 25 events and to provide 2,125 hours of volunteering on-site. G4G not only wants to provide nourishing food, but we want to fill individuals with food that’s good and hope that will last long after the food is gone.
A big thank you to all of our 2021 Love United Iredell agencies and community partners! A special thanks to all of our sponsors and partners: Randy Marion Chevrolet of Statesville & Randy Marion Ford Lincoln GM, 92.9 & 500 WAME Real Country, GG’s Art Frames Gift, Iredell Free News, Record and Landmark, McDonald’s, Doosan Bobcat, and Iredell Statesville Schools for donating funds to make all 11 of these projects become a reality! Keep your eyes and ears open, because another Love United Iredell will be occurring Feb. 6-20. And we will be soliciting applications for participating agencies later this year.
Right now, the annual campaign for United Way of Iredell County is occurring and anyone is able to make a donation to local nonprofit agencies by sending a text to 41444 with the message UWIredell or through https://bit.ly/UWIredell.
Sara Lewis is the director of community engagement and foundation relations and of the United Way of Iredell.