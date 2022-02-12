Love United Iredell: HealthReach Clinic wants to serve patients as best as possible

Serving their patients as best as they can is the goal behind HealthReach Community Clinic’s desire to obtain a new EKG machine through the Love United Iredell campaign.
The clinic, located at 400 E. Statesville Ave., Suite 300, has been at this location since 2003, making sure that those individuals who need health care can receive it. As the only free medical clinic in Iredell County, Angela Holland, the clinic’s associate director, said they “serve individuals who are at or below 300 percent of the federal poverty level guidelines and then anyone who does not have any form of health insurance whatsoever.” These individuals must reside in Iredell County, she said.
The clinic offers a variety of services including primary care, acute care, prescription medications for their patients, labs, social services through their social worker and mental health care.
"We offer as much as we can for our patients at zero cost,” Holland shared.
While the clinic does have an EKG machine, it was noted that the current one is old and, as Holland said, “it doesn’t interface with our electronic health records system. Many of the newer models of EKGs actually will communicate seamlessly with electronic medical records systems, so that’s what we are hoping for. We are hoping to have something that’s a bit more user friendly and something that is a better fit for our clinic and for all of our patients so we can serve them the best that we can.”
This particular project for the Love United Iredell campaign was decided upon after the nurses at the clinic, who, as Holland said, are the ones who “are dealing hand in hand with patients every single day. They are the ones conducting EKGs and scans, and it was brought to our attention that EKGs are expensive machines and being a free medical clinic, it’s sometimes hard to procure that expensive technology.”
Claudia Moody, an RN at the clinic, shared that having a new EKG machine would be “so much faster for patient time” and noted that after doing an EKG they have to run it to the provider across the office and then back. “It would just be so nice for the patients if it integrated and flowed,” she said.
“We would love to be able to link it up to our electronic medical records system that we use and the patient's results as they are being taken will send directly into that system and be integrated into the patient chart, it will be sent directly to the physician while the nurses are taking the EKG, they will be able to get results directly to them in their offices, start developing care plans from that very moment and it just streamlines the process,” shared Holland. “With the click of a button on a new EKG machine, it goes to everybody that it needs to go to, it streamlines the process and it ensures we are staying as up to date as possible with the technology as we move forward through the future.”
Therefore, the possibility of getting a new machine was posed to Dr. Sabrina Niggel, executive director of the clinic, and asked what avenues could be taken to get that new technology.
So the idea was “a culmination of everyone coming together and saying this technology is lagging behind, let’s see where we can improve it and ways we can improve it and get to that next level of technological advancements,” said Holland. “The better that we can streamline this process and do our jobs in the most effective way possible, we are ensuring that every single one of our patients is receiving that highest quality care that we can possibly provide.”
With HealthReach Community Clinic being the only free medical clinic in the county and serving all of Iredell County, Holland said they “want to make sure that everyone has access to the medical care they deserve,” and thus would encourage folks to donate to their campaign through Love United Iredell so they are able to obtain a new EKG machine “to help ensure that their neighbors in need are being served to the fullest extent and the best possible capacity, to make sure that their neighbors are living long, healthy, happy lives. Medical health care is critical.”
Holland said she hopes people will see the importance of health and what a great time for this project to be happening as she pointed out with a big smile that February is Heart Health Month.
The project goal to get the new machine is $2,500, which could impact the 700 patients the clinic serves. However, Holland noted that in the past year, inquiries from people in the community about becoming patients have increased up to 50 percent, so this number that it impacts could “be limitless,” she said. “We just want to be able to help as many people in Iredell County as we can. We want to get our name out there and want to make sure people know about us and see what we are doing and we want to help.”
With many of their patients having issues that could make them likely to have heart conditions, Holland shared that they want to “be able to detect those conditions as soon as possible, which is what an EKG machine can do.
“It can detect numerous heart conditions. Heart disease, disease of the muscles surrounding the heart, heart attack, irregular heartbeat, it can detect that which are things nobody wants to be experiencing, and so with an EKG machine, we are able to ensure that we are catching these conditions as early as possible,” Holland said.
At the present time, because of COVID, they are trying to keep people spread out and keep appointments spaced out as much as possible to help “have some infection control and limit any unnecessary contact with anyone else the best that we can,” said Holland.
Plastic shields are in place in the entry area, which pre-COVID was a packed waiting area. Housed in the clinic are multiple patient rooms. One they are especially proud of is self-contained with its own bathroom and equipment plus it has a negative pressure system built in so the air in the room is directed out of the building. “There’s no chance of intermingling of potentially infected air,” Holland said.
The clinic has office space for the director, nurse practitioner, nurses, a staff break room and more. They offer free lab work, which is sent to the local hospital and processed free for the clinic. “We are super thankful for that partnership, and we’re able to offer such a wonderful service to our patients free of cost,” Holland noted.
Another area that she said they are very proud of is the in-house pharmacy where the patient prescriptions are filled at no cost to the patients. She said that last year they were able to “dispense more than $2 million worth of medications at absolutely no cost to our patients.”
The clinic also has offices where their social worker can see people who need different social services, Holland shared. This area is also shared with their psychiatrist and clinical psychologist at HealthReach.
“We are so thankful we have them here and can provide those integrative health services for our patients, and for our social worker, who is able to provide those social services to our patients as well,” she said.
Holland also pointed out a special area complete with photos of their volunteers, corporate sponsors, and civic partners which serves as a way to thank everyone.
“We wouldn’t be here without the support of our community, so we just want to make sure that we are highlighting those who help us do all of the work that we’re able to do.”
If anyone is interested in joining with HealthReach Community Clinic and signing up to become their official community partner, you may reach out via email to Sara Lewis, director of community engagement and foundation relations with United Way of Iredell County, at slewis@uwiredell.org.
To learn more about the campaign or to donate, visit www.LoveUnitedIredell.org.