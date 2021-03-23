Love United Iredell looking for adopters, sponsors

Are you looking for a way to get your company involved in the community and teach employees about a local nonprofit’s mission? Or do you want to assist 12 nonprofits in impacting lives while getting your name out publicly? United Way of Iredell helps you connect directly to a ready-made project which helps further the education, health, or financial stability of individuals in Iredell County.

Love United Iredell is a 14-day fundraiser (April 11-25) that unites a community around local causes and nonprofits. Love United Iredell is a great way for nonprofits to educate the community on their mission, sending home the message on why it is important to connect to a local nonprofit. Ultimately this impacts numerous lives within the county.

United Way of Iredell County is currently looking for companies to adopt a nonprofit through April 9 supporting them in fundraising efforts and sharing their mission to your employees.

United Way is also looking for companies who are interested in making a financial commitment to one or all of the Love United Iredell nonprofits to support specific projects. Sponsorship levels reflect the donation amount and will also increase the amount of exposure your company receives.

Information on both sponsorship and adopting can be found at https://uwiredell.org/love-united-iredell/

If you are interested is either adopting a nonprofit or sponsoring Love United Iredell, reach out to the staff at: SLewis@UWIredell.org.