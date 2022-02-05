Love United Iredell looking to help 12 organizations

It takes a community to make 12 local projects a reality and we are looking for your help to make these impactful projects happen in our county now!

How can you help? What types of projects speak to your heart? Education? Food security? Mental or physical health? Housing? Love United Iredell has a project for all of them at www.LoveUnitedIredell.org.

Love United Iredell – 14 Days of Local Impact is kicking off Feb. 6 to support 12 total nonprofits in fundraising and collecting supplies.

These projects can change lives forever too. For example: the Upper Room will be hosting Adulting 101 courses to help set individuals up for a positive and healthy pathway throughout their life.

Did you know that there are children and families right here in Iredell County who cannot afford to buy diapers and wipes for their children? Not having enough diapers, can lead to unnecessary risks in health. Can you take a moment to order a few diapers or wipes to be delivered to Iredell County Partnership for the Young Children when you are online next time?

The United Way of Iredell County appreciates all 12 of our agencies involved in this year.