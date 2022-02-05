Love United Iredell looking to help 12 organizations

It takes a community to make 12 local projects a reality and we are looking for your help to make these impactful projects happen in our county now!
How can you help? What types of projects speak to your heart? Education? Food security? Mental or physical health? Housing? Love United Iredell has a project for all of them at www.LoveUnitedIredell.org.
Love United Iredell – 14 Days of Local Impact is kicking off Feb. 6 to support 12 total nonprofits in fundraising and collecting supplies.
These projects can change lives forever too. For example: the Upper Room will be hosting Adulting 101 courses to help set individuals up for a positive and healthy pathway throughout their life.
Did you know that there are children and families right here in Iredell County who cannot afford to buy diapers and wipes for their children? Not having enough diapers, can lead to unnecessary risks in health. Can you take a moment to order a few diapers or wipes to be delivered to Iredell County Partnership for the Young Children when you are online next time?
The United Way of Iredell County appreciates all 12 of our agencies involved in this year.
They are: FeedNC, Food For Days, G4G Ministries, HealthReach Community Clinic, Iredell County Friends of the Library, Iredell County Partnership for Young Children, Leadership Statesville, Pharos Parenting, Purple Heart Homes, RainbowKidz, Upper Room, and Watchmen of the Streets.
A special thank you to our sponsors and partners: Randy Marion Chevrolet Lincoln and Ford; Greenbrier Grill; Banner Drug; 92.9 & 550 WAME Real Country; Connect Iredell; Doosan Bobcat; Iredell County Economic Development Corp.; Iredell Free News; Iredell-Statesville Schools; Mooresville Tribune; Statesville Record and Landmark; Kindness Closet; Top of the Lake Rotary; and Z102.5FM Classic Rock. Can your business or community group help support one of these projects? Let us know by emailing SLewis@UWIredell.org.
In order to make these projects a reality we are asking you to share www.LoveUnitedIredell.org and the missions of these 12 organizations so we can impact lives in positive ways.
Sara Lewis is the director of community engagement and foundation relations at United Way of Iredell County.