Love United supports Camp Rainbow, grieving children
It takes incredible courage for a child who is grieving the death of a loved one to face their emotions and learn how to cope with loss.

Each day, the students participating in the Rainbow Kidz Pediatric Grief Counseling Program show that courage as they work through their feelings and discover how to move forward healthily. And thanks to Love United Iredell, Rainbow Kidz students will know they aren’t alone as they do this hard work.

Camp Rainbow, a free summer camp held over two weeks in June for local children who have lost a loved one, is receiving support through Love United Iredell in two ways — donations from the community to sponsor the cost of children attending camp and Acts of Kindness from students at Cloverleaf Elementary to boost their spirits.

“Camp Rainbow is such a special time, when our students can bond with each other and experience a mix of therapeutic and fun activities,” said Rainbow Kidz Director Leigh Ann Darty. “There is never a charge for children to attend camp, and we are always incredibly grateful for those who donate to make camp a reality for these children.”

This week at Cloverleaf Elementary students will be taking part in an Acts of Kindness challenge, where they explore what kindness means and pledge to do something kind for another person. Their ideas will be shared with students at Camp Rainbow, during a session on how it can take courage to be kind, especially when we are grieving.

“We were so excited when we found out that we were partnered with Cloverleaf for Love United,” Darty said. “It is so meaningful to have the whole school focused on kindness, and supporting our Rainbow Kidz. We are grateful to United Way for leading this effort in our community.”

Rainbow Kidz serves children in more than 42 schools across Iredell County, as well as individual counseling sessions, Camp Rainbow and a holiday gathering. The program works with school counselors to meet the needs of grieving children.

“Rainbow Kidz provides so much support for our students who have experienced a loss. Rainbow Kidz provides our students with a safe place to process their grief while learning coping skills that impact the learning environment as well as their lives outside of school,” said Fallon Allen Smith, East Mooresville Intermediate counselor.

More Information

Love United Iredell needs help to fund local nonprofits and share the good work they are doing. Over the next few days we will be sharing the projects of 11 nonprofits in the media which hope to impact 4,377 lives with their important work in the community. This will be accomplished through the partnerships of 36 local nonprofits, schools, businesses, and civic groups working together to build a better community. During this time 8,050 individuals will learn more about the missions of the agency they choose to partner with. 

You can participate by donating or sharing the information and mission of a nonprofit you believe in!  Check them all out at: https://uwiredell.org/love-united-iredell/ or by text the number 71777 with the message 2021LUI for a link. 

United Way of Iredell County (or UWIredell on Instagram) on social media or your nonprofit of choice to continue to learn more about what these great nonprofits are working to accomplish. 

Gold level sponsors and partners are Randy Marion Chevrolet of Statesville & Randy Marion Ford Lincoln GM, 92.9 & 500 WAME Real Country, and Iredell-Statesville Schools for donating funds to make all 11 of these projects become a reality.

