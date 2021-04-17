Love United supports Camp Rainbow, grieving children

It takes incredible courage for a child who is grieving the death of a loved one to face their emotions and learn how to cope with loss.
Each day, the students participating in the Rainbow Kidz Pediatric Grief Counseling Program show that courage as they work through their feelings and discover how to move forward healthily. And thanks to Love United Iredell, Rainbow Kidz students will know they aren’t alone as they do this hard work.
Camp Rainbow, a free summer camp held over two weeks in June for local children who have lost a loved one, is receiving support through Love United Iredell in two ways — donations from the community to sponsor the cost of children attending camp and Acts of Kindness from students at Cloverleaf Elementary to boost their spirits.
“Camp Rainbow is such a special time, when our students can bond with each other and experience a mix of therapeutic and fun activities,” said Rainbow Kidz Director Leigh Ann Darty. “There is never a charge for children to attend camp, and we are always incredibly grateful for those who donate to make camp a reality for these children.”
This week at Cloverleaf Elementary students will be taking part in an Acts of Kindness challenge, where they explore what kindness means and pledge to do something kind for another person. Their ideas will be shared with students at Camp Rainbow, during a session on how it can take courage to be kind, especially when we are grieving.
“We were so excited when we found out that we were partnered with Cloverleaf for Love United,” Darty said. “It is so meaningful to have the whole school focused on kindness, and supporting our Rainbow Kidz. We are grateful to United Way for leading this effort in our community.”
Rainbow Kidz serves children in more than 42 schools across Iredell County, as well as individual counseling sessions, Camp Rainbow and a holiday gathering. The program works with school counselors to meet the needs of grieving children.
“Rainbow Kidz provides so much support for our students who have experienced a loss. Rainbow Kidz provides our students with a safe place to process their grief while learning coping skills that impact the learning environment as well as their lives outside of school,” said Fallon Allen Smith, East Mooresville Intermediate counselor.