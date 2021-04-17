Love United supports Camp Rainbow, grieving children

It takes incredible courage for a child who is grieving the death of a loved one to face their emotions and learn how to cope with loss.

Each day, the students participating in the Rainbow Kidz Pediatric Grief Counseling Program show that courage as they work through their feelings and discover how to move forward healthily. And thanks to Love United Iredell, Rainbow Kidz students will know they aren’t alone as they do this hard work.

Camp Rainbow, a free summer camp held over two weeks in June for local children who have lost a loved one, is receiving support through Love United Iredell in two ways — donations from the community to sponsor the cost of children attending camp and Acts of Kindness from students at Cloverleaf Elementary to boost their spirits.

“Camp Rainbow is such a special time, when our students can bond with each other and experience a mix of therapeutic and fun activities,” said Rainbow Kidz Director Leigh Ann Darty. “There is never a charge for children to attend camp, and we are always incredibly grateful for those who donate to make camp a reality for these children.”