Low round aside, defending CGA Sr. Am champ ends rule

He was able to back that billing in particular during the course of second-round play. After opening defense with a round of two-over-par 74 that placed him back in the field, he bounced back to notch the score of six-under-66 that bolted him into a two-way tie atop the leaderboard.

“I had a terrible time (in the first round) with my hands slipping,’’ said Harwell. “I could finally hold on the club and played some solid golf.”

It showed.

The reigning CGA Senior Men’s Player of the Year failed to register any score over par on any hole and recorded the six birdies on the strength of missing only one green.

In the final round, Harwell matched his opening score of 74 to finish at 214 strokes for the three rounds. He finished in tie for fifth with another former champion to also merit automatic exemption into next year’s event.

Mooresville’s Mike Arnold also garnered a stay covering the extent of the Sr. Am. Arnold clocked in with rounds of 77-72, respectively, to check in under the 36-hole cut. He then closed with a round of 79 that resulted in a tie for 51st-place overall.

Mooresville’s Jimmy Popp fired rounds of 75-79 that failed to advance him into the final round.

Entry into the event was open to any male amateur golfer who had reached his 55th birthday by the first day of play, maintained a residence in North Carolina or South Carolina, was a member in good standing of a club which is a member of CGA and had an active USGA Handicap Index at a CGA member club that did not exceed 10.4.