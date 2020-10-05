Lowe's celebrating Halloween in a new way

As families reconsider Halloween traditions such as trick-or-treating given the pandemic, Lowe's is celebrating the holiday in a new way this year with the launch of drive-through curbside trick-or-treating events at all stores nationwide from 6-7 p.m. on Oct. 22 and Oct. 29.

Beginning Saturday, families can visit Lowes.com/DIY to reserve a spot for Lowe's Halloween experience at their local store, where they can drive up to receive candy and a small pumpkin at no cost to take home. Costumes are certainly encouraged but are not required to attend.

"We know that customers still want to celebrate Halloween, even if the holiday may look different for us this year. While the pandemic has changed many elements of everyday life, the tradition of trick-or-treating doesn't have to be one of them," said Joe McFarland, Lowe's executive vice president of stores. "Our associates take great pride in serving our communities, and as we all find new ways to safely celebrate the holiday, we look forward to welcoming families to our drive-through curbside trick-or-treating events this year."

Additionally, in celebration of National First Responders Day on Oct. 28, Lowe's is encouraging autumn lovers everywhere to carve a pumpkin with a message of gratitude for the hardworking heroes on the front lines of the pandemic and share their designs on social media using #BuildThanks.