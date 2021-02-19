 Skip to main content
Lowe's donates $250K to American Red Cross in response to winter storms
Lowe's has donated $250,000 to the American Red Cross.

In response to the devastation caused by winter storms in Texas and across a large part of the country, Lowe’s announced a $250,000 donation to American Red Cross disaster relief. The donation will help the Red Cross provide shelter, food, relief supplies, emotional support and other assistance to those affected by disasters like the winter storms in Texas. Lowe’s supported Red Cross relief efforts in Texas last year following Hurricane Laura and launched a point-of-sale donation program last fall that raised more than $3 million for Red Cross disaster relief with the help of customers.

The Red Cross is working around the clock with partners to provide safe shelter, food and comfort to thousands impacted by the severe and deadly winter storms. On Wednesday night, more than 2,700 people stayed in emergency shelters across multiple states – with the majority in Texas. To find an open shelter, go to redcross.org/shelter.

“Millions of people – with the majority in Texas – have been left without power, heat and in some cases, water due to winter storms bringing extreme cold, heavy snow and ice to a broad swath of the country,” said Don Herring, chief development officer at the American Red Cross. “Thanks to the commitment of partners like Lowe’s, the Red Cross is able to work around the clock with partners on the ground to make sure people have a safe and warm place to stay, ready-to-eat meals and comfort.”

Lowe’s is a member of the Red Cross’ Annual Disaster Giving Program and has contributed more than $35 million to the organization over the past three decades. The Red Cross also recognizes Lowe’s as a Mission Leader this year, the highest level of corporate recognition at the American Red Cross.

