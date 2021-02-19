Lowe's donates $250K to American Red Cross in response to winter storms

In response to the devastation caused by winter storms in Texas and across a large part of the country, Lowe’s announced a $250,000 donation to American Red Cross disaster relief. The donation will help the Red Cross provide shelter, food, relief supplies, emotional support and other assistance to those affected by disasters like the winter storms in Texas. Lowe’s supported Red Cross relief efforts in Texas last year following Hurricane Laura and launched a point-of-sale donation program last fall that raised more than $3 million for Red Cross disaster relief with the help of customers.

The Red Cross is working around the clock with partners to provide safe shelter, food and comfort to thousands impacted by the severe and deadly winter storms. On Wednesday night, more than 2,700 people stayed in emergency shelters across multiple states – with the majority in Texas. To find an open shelter, go to redcross.org/shelter.