Lowe's pledges $1 million for support of disaster relief efforts

"The Red Cross is proud to count Lowe's as a partner to continue to provide people with much-needed support during this pandemic as we help communities impacted by disasters big and small, and countless other crises," said Don Herring, chief development officer at the American Red Cross.

In immediate response to Hurricane Laura, seven Lowe's stores in the most impacted areas will host bucket brigade events this week to distribute supplies to residents who are continuing cleanup efforts. Each store will distribute 500 buckets, which include supplies such as dust masks, goggles, bug spray, bottled water, and mold remover. Associates at Lowe's distribution centers in North Carolina, Texas, and Florida assembled the buckets earlier this summer.

Lowe's Emergency Command Center activated virtually to prepare for Hurricane Laura on Friday, Aug. 21, and its leaders continue to manage through other crises, including the Iowa derecho, California wildfires, and the global COVID-19 pandemic.