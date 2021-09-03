Lox Leach battles to stay on ballot for Mooresville's at-large commission seat

A two and a half-hour drive was worth it for Loxamonte Leach on Thursday as he filed paperwork with the North Carolina Board of Elections in an effort to keep his name on the ballot for Mooresville's at-large commission seat.
With that done but his immediate political future still up in the air, Leach was already focused back on his plans for running for local office. He still plans to host a Know Your Vote event at Rudy's at the Larkin Golf Course on Sept. 7 at 7:30 p.m.
"I want to know what people care about and what their concerns are," Leach said Thursday. "I don't want to be kept a secret, I want to get out there and know what people are worried about. I want to be a servant of the community."
He said regardless of the appeal process, he plans to become more involved in local politics. For now, Leach currently is waiting to hear back from the NCBOE to find out if he will be running for office this year.
Residency challenge
For a man who said he has called Mooresville home his whole life, he likely never expected to have to prove that. However, exactly where he called home was the question the Iredell Board of Elections was asking.
Leach lost a challenge to his residency on Aug. 24 and recently received the written decision from the Iredell Board of Elections stating that he hadn't taken proper steps to establish residence when he filed to run for office.
In a written decision, the board ruled "That at the time of the Candidate's filing of his Municipality Notice of Candidacy on Aug. 13, 2021, Mr. Leach did not meet the statutory qualifications for the office he aspired."
He lived on Decatur Avenue until June 6 when the house was sold. From there, it's a question of what counts as a residence and domicile for Leach.
After the Decatur Avenue home was sold, Leach said his children and their mother moved into a home on Waterlynn Road, which is outside of the municipality of Mooresville. He said that as plans were made for his next move, he had his mail sent there but had no plans to make it a permanent home. The records show he did file his voter registration there in July, but he said that was only to have his mail sent there.
But while Leach was waiting to begin the process of building a new home, his plans changed again when his mother passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 2. Soon after, Leach and his brother moved into the vacant home on North Academy Street, which is part of the municipality of Mooresville. When he filed for office on Aug. 13, he used that address.
However, the board questioned if he had done enough to establish his residence there, something that Leach said he believed he had done. However, the board stated that Leach hadn't taken the steps to make the North Academy home his domicile, his legal address, when he filed to run for office. It noted that Leach's driver's license wasn't changed to that address until the day before the hearing and he had no bills in his name at that address.
"I felt I proved my residency," Leach said, but said while he respected the board's decision, he said that because he only used the Waterlynn address for his mail, it was never his domicile. "It's been made more complicated than it needed to be."
Leach said now he'll go through the appeals process at the state level after receiving the decision from the local board.
The challenge was filed by Gary West, who currently sits on the Mooresville Board of Commissioners and is a candidate for the October municipal election. West will face Mike Cabe next month as the only two candidates on the ballot if Leach doesn't win his appeal.
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL