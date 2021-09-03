Lox Leach battles to stay on ballot for Mooresville's at-large commission seat

In a written decision, the board ruled "That at the time of the Candidate's filing of his Municipality Notice of Candidacy on Aug. 13, 2021, Mr. Leach did not meet the statutory qualifications for the office he aspired."

He lived on Decatur Avenue until June 6 when the house was sold. From there, it's a question of what counts as a residence and domicile for Leach.

After the Decatur Avenue home was sold, Leach said his children and their mother moved into a home on Waterlynn Road, which is outside of the municipality of Mooresville. He said that as plans were made for his next move, he had his mail sent there but had no plans to make it a permanent home. The records show he did file his voter registration there in July, but he said that was only to have his mail sent there.

But while Leach was waiting to begin the process of building a new home, his plans changed again when his mother passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 2. Soon after, Leach and his brother moved into the vacant home on North Academy Street, which is part of the municipality of Mooresville. When he filed for office on Aug. 13, he used that address.