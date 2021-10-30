Lucky Cat holding Fix-a-thon raffle hoping to help community felines

Feeding a stray cat is a kind act, but feeding and not fixing can turn into a serious problem. Recently, the Lucky Cat Program assisted in stabilizing a rapidly growing cat colony in Mooresville, which began with this one small act of kindness.

Unfortunately, feeding one cat led to two, and the cats began to multiply exponentially to 57 cats and kittens in less than an 18-month-period. The kind-hearted elderly woman who fed the cats recently passed away and with no one left to care for the cats, the property owner wanted them removed immediately, which meant relocating 57 cats, too.

Relocating feral cats is not recommended because they are highly territorial and bonded to the land. Suitable land is hard to come by, and even when a colony is relocated, the cats often try to return to their home only to be killed on their journey back.

Fortunately, this story has a happier outcome, thanks to an ongoing project by the Lake Norman Lucky Cat Program.