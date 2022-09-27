Lunchtime services planned at First Presbyterian

Mooresville’s First Presbyterian Church is offering Lunchtime Service, a convenient and inspiring midday outreach of the church, starting at 12:15 p.m. in its 143 Broad Street facility.

Workers of all ages and callings at circular tables have lunch during the program, either brought or ordered from the church website at www.mooresvillefpc.org. Two worship songs precede the day’s lesson from Psalms followed by table discussion relating participants’ work to God’s.

The initial program from Genesis introduces the rest from Psalms, which is being held Sept. 28 entitled, Integrity at Work (Psalm 15).

Remaining program dates, titles and Psalms are as follows: Oct. 5 – Job Security (Psalm 33); Oct. 12 – Care for Each Day (Psalm 23); Oct. 19 – Guidance for Each Day (Psalm 25); Oct. 26 – Help for Each Day ((Psalm 46); Nov. 2 – There is So Much More (Psalm 49); Nov. 9 – When things are Hard (Psalm 73); and Nov. 16 – The True Boss (Psalm 103).

The program lasts less than an hour, although extended conversations in the Performance Coffeehouse, which is located in the same building, are possible for those able to remain longer. For more information, call the church office at 704-664-5275.