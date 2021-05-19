M.O.M. group gathers for fun and fellowship at Mazeppa Park

Children, youths and adults gathered at Mazeppa Park in Mooresville on Saturday for lots of outdoor fun.

Sponsored by Ministry on the Move — M.O.M. — this free event, held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., encouraged the community to come to the bike trail at the park and enjoy biking, walking, running, skateboarding and more.

“M.O.M. is an extension of Fragrance of Faith, which started in 2004,” said Pastor Cheryl Sedgewick, “and we came to Mooresville in December of 2016. My Overseer is Linda M.J. Harvey from Baltimore, Maryland.”

In addition to the fun outdoor activities, there was food for those who participated, children’s activities, prizes, and a raffle with two children winning new bicycles through that raffle.

Dave Harding, crime prevention and community outreach officer with the Mooresville Police Department, handed out goodies and small toys to the children in attendance. The children were also provided with sidewalk chalk and were given the opportunity to draw pictures on the parking lot.

Also on hand for the day was The Pedal Factory of Salisbury, a community bike center which, as noted on its website, “has a mission of making bicycles accessible to everyone.”

“The day was magnificent,” said Sedgewick, “a beautiful day with beautiful people coming together.”