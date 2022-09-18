M@SA concerts set for 2022-23 season

Music at St. Alban’s (M@SA) has scheduled and is announcing its concerts for the upcoming 2022-23 season. The lineup features eight varied performances by highly regarded, well-trained and experienced musicians. Together they promise a rich display of artistry and engaging entertainment.

Concerts will be held at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 301 Caldwell Lane, Davidson. Tickets are available via www.musicatstalbansdavidson.org.

Concert dates and artists are as follows:

Oct. 23 — Charlton Singleton Jazz Quartet

Singleton is a Grammy-winning trumpeter and bandleader based in Charleston, South Carolina.

Nov. 20: Carolina Brass

A celebration of trumpeter William “Bill” Lawing, recently retired from Davidson College, where he taught music courses and conducted wind and jazz ensembles.

Jan. 14, 2023: Queen City Winds

A quintet of musicians from the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra performing original works and transcriptions of compositions by Dvorak, Barber and more.

Feb. 26: Pianist Blair McMillen

A highly touted, versatile performer and teacher based in New York City, former Charlottean with family connections in Davidson.

March 19: Helios Piano Trio

Musicians on the artist faculty at the University of Wyoming who aim “to produce passionate interpretations of the great piano trio repertoire.”

April 23: North Carolina Baroque Orchestra

A well-known ensemble performing “Captivating Concertos for Strings and Winds.” The group includes M@SA’s artistic director, Barbara Krumdieck, on baroque cello.

May 21: The Charlotte Master Chorale

Directed by Kenney Potter.

June 11: Harpist Andrea Mumm

Widely acclaimed principal harpist with the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra, Mumm teaches at UNC Charlotte, UNC Greensboro, and Davidson College and performs throughout North America and much of South America.