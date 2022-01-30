Main St. Antiques & Design Gallery is expanding

Main St. Antiques & Design Gallery in Mooresville is already one of the largest stores for antiques, collectibles, home décor items and more in the Southeast. Now it’s growing even bigger.
On Feb. 1, the antiques mall at 500 S. Main St. in Merino Mill will open another 12,000 square feet, bringing its total space to 102,000 square feet.
The store is home to 487 vendors presenting antiques, furnishings, home accessories, toys, art, clothing, jewelry and other hand-crafted items in a building that’s a beautifully restored antique itself, a former old textile mill. Offerings range from vintage dolls and trains to vinyl records to crystal ware and antique furniture. The merchandise changes regularly, so there are always new pieces to see.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The space is fully heated and air conditioned.
“Main St. Antiques has become a destination for shoppers. We have a waiting list for vendors who would like to open a booth with us,” said owner Michal Bay. “People like the fun and adventure of shopping here. With hundreds of booths here, you can find something different every time you come.”
Shoppers can make a day of it with lunch or dinner at one of Merino Mill’s acclaimed restaurants, Aliño Pizzeria and The Barcelona Burger & Beer Garden.
Aliño has become a mainstay in Mooresville since its opening in 2015, known for Neapolitan-style made from the best ingredients, prepared simply. In September, Delish named Aliño as “The Pizzeria Everyone is Obsessed with In Your State.”
The Barcelona Burger & Beer Garden serves up the best cheeseburger in North Carolina, according to MSN.com. “The Barcelona Classic keeps it simple with a thin, charred beef patty, American cheese, salad, pickles, house sauce and a warm, soft bun,” MSN.com wrote. Sides include onion rings, mac and cheese, roasted veggies, and classic, sweet potato or truffle fries.
Learn more about Main St. Antiques & Gallery Design at http://mainantiques.com. See some of the latest finds @MainStAntique on Facebook and @main_st_antiques on Instagram.