Maintaining healthy joints is topic of online seminar
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a free online seminar in December, “Maintaining Healthy Joints,” featuring orthopedic nurse navigator Jaycee Dedmon, MSN, RN, ONC, as presenter. The seminar is scheduled for Dec. 8 from 12:30-1:30 p.m.

The presentation on maintaining healthy joints will include low-impact exercises, proper body mechanics, and what to do if you have unresolved joint pain. There will be an opportunity for questions following the presentation.

If unable to attend this month’s online presentation, additional seminars for “Maintaining Healthy Joints” will be offered in 2021.

Visit the Events tab at LNRMC.com for more information and to register attendance online. A link will be emailed to participants separately for Google Meet.

For more information regarding the hospital’s Orthopedic Service line, visit www.lnrmc.com/orthopedic-services.

11-25 healthy joints

Dedmon
