Maintaining Healthy Joints seminar set

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a free online seminar from noon to 1 p.m. March 15 entitled “Maintaining Healthy Joints” featuring Jaycee Dedmon, MSN, RN, ONC, orthopedic nurse navigator, as presenter.

The presentation on maintaining healthy joints will include low-impact exercises, proper body mechanics and what to do if you have unresolved joint pain.

There will be an opportunity for questions following the presentation. If unable to attend this month’s online presentation, additional seminars will be offered throughout the year.

For more information and to register attendance online, visit the Events tab at LNRMC.com. A link will be emailed to you separately for Google Meet.

Visit www.lnrmc.com/orthopedic-services for additional information regarding the hospital’s orthopedic service line.