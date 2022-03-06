 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Maintaining Healthy Joints seminar set
0 Comments
alert top story

Maintaining Healthy Joints seminar set

  • 0

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a free online seminar from noon to 1 p.m. March 15 entitled “Maintaining Healthy Joints” featuring Jaycee Dedmon, MSN, RN, ONC, orthopedic nurse navigator, as presenter.

The presentation on maintaining healthy joints will include low-impact exercises, proper body mechanics and what to do if you have unresolved joint pain.

There will be an opportunity for questions following the presentation. If unable to attend this month’s online presentation, additional seminars will be offered throughout the year.

For more information and to register attendance online, visit the Events tab at LNRMC.com. A link will be emailed to you separately for Google Meet.

Visit www.lnrmc.com/orthopedic-services for additional information regarding the hospital’s orthopedic service line.

3-6 healthy joints

Dedmon
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Almost 1.4 million refugees have fled Ukraine

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics