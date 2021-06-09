 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Maintaining healthy joints seminar set
0 Comments

Maintaining healthy joints seminar set

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a free online seminar in June, “Maintaining Healthy Joints,” featuring Jaycee Dedmon, MSN, RN, ONC, orthopedic nurse navigator, as presenter. The seminar is scheduled June 22 from 12:30-1:30 p.m.

The presentation on maintaining healthy joints will include low-impact exercises, proper body mechanics and what to do if you have unresolved joint pain. There will be an opportunity for questions following the presentation. For anyone unable to attend this month’s presentation, additional seminars for will be offered.

Visit the Events tab at LNRMC.com for more information and to register attendance online. A link will be emailed to participants separately for Google Meet. For more information regarding the hospital’s orthopedic service line, visit www.lnrmc.com/orthopedic-services.

6-9 healthy joints seminar

Dedmon
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 9

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics