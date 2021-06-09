Maintaining healthy joints seminar set

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a free online seminar in June, “Maintaining Healthy Joints,” featuring Jaycee Dedmon, MSN, RN, ONC, orthopedic nurse navigator, as presenter. The seminar is scheduled June 22 from 12:30-1:30 p.m.
The presentation on maintaining healthy joints will include low-impact exercises, proper body mechanics and what to do if you have unresolved joint pain. There will be an opportunity for questions following the presentation. For anyone unable to attend this month’s presentation, additional seminars for will be offered.
Visit the Events tab at LNRMC.com for more information and to register attendance online. A link will be emailed to participants separately for Google Meet. For more information regarding the hospital’s orthopedic service line, visit www.lnrmc.com/orthopedic-services.