Maintaining healthy joints seminar set
Maintaining healthy joints seminar set

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a free online seminar in April, “Maintaining Healthy Joints,” featuring Jaycee Dedmon MSN, RN, ONC, as presenter. The seminar is scheduled for April 27 at 5:30 p.m.

The presentation on maintaining healthy joints will include low-impact exercises, proper body mechanics and what to do if you have unresolved joint pain. There will be an opportunity for questions following the presentation. If unable to attend this month’s online presentation, an additional seminar will be offered in June.

Visit the Events tab at LNRMC.com for more information and to register attendance online. A link will be emailed separately for Google Meet. For more information regarding the hospital’s orthopedic service line, visit www.lnrmc.com/orthopedic-services.

4-25 healthy joints

Dedmon
