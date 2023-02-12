We’ve all heard the term “Negative Nancy” — someone who is excessively pessimistic. A person who has a rain cloud above them, and nothing ever seems to go right. Someone who blames everyone else when things go wrong.

I’m sure you’re picturing someone specific in your head, right? In our personal lives, it’s easier to distance ourselves from them. However, that is more challenging in the workplace. Your co-workers are the family that you can’t choose. We are required to work alongside them. At times, we see them more often than our actual family.

Being around too much negativity can impact the way you think, feel, and act, which can affect the quality of your work. Negativity can lead to anxiety, overthinking, and being overly self-critical. For the sake of your work performance and, more importantly, your mental health, you have to learn how to interact with this type of person in the workplace.

How can you maintain a positive mindset in this situation? This responsibility does fall on you because you can only change your behavior, not the other person’s. And you never know — your positivity might rub off on them!

Remember, a person’s negative attitude may not be directed at you — so don’t take it personally. Here are a few helpful tips for maintaining a positive mindset:

Set boundaries. Limits are not a bad thing. It’s OK to let your co-workers know that you do not engage in negative talk or gossip. If you’re uncomfortable saying this directly to your co-worker, simply remove yourself from the conversation. Sometimes actions speak louder than words.

Focus on the good. Hopefully, you are in a job that you like (at least somewhat). Focus on the good parts of it — the duties that you enjoy, the benefits, the positive co-workers that work alongside you. I’ve found that, if you remind yourself to be grateful for what you do have, you focus less on the small things that don’t matter as much long term.

Don’t mix personal and professional. Keep your circle small. Negativity in the workplace sometimes has nothing to do with workplace topics. Often it stems from people sharing too much of their personal lives to the wrong people, and then gossip spreads like wildfire. It’s always better to err on the side of caution: if you think of something as private, you probably shouldn’t share it at the office.

Take time off. The best way that you can reset, recharge, and change your mindset is to remove yourself from the situation completely for a little while. Taking a few days off (or longer) is good for the mind and soul. Unwind and unplug — don’t check work email during your time off.

Set an example. Be a leader of positivity instead of a follower of negativity. Many of your co-workers probably feel the same way that you do about negativity in your workplace. If they see that you are not one to grumble, complain, overly criticize, or consistently give negative feedback, others will join suit. As I said above, negativity can spread like wildfire… but so can positivity. Being part of positive conversations is far more rewarding and beneficial than negativity and gossip.

Earlier, you pictured a negative person in your life. Now I want you to picture someone who is positive and think of what they do to create that feeling. They probably are kind and friendly, and they truly enjoy helping others. Most likely, they are a good communicator in both their words and body language. They probably welcome challenges rather than complaining about them. They are the people that others want to be around.

Sometimes it’s hard to walk away from the negativity in the workplace. You may worry about feeling left out, or worse, that you’ll become the target of gossip or criticism yourself. If you feel yourself being peer-pressured to join in the negativity, use the tips above to help you steer clear. You’ll be more positive and productive if you do.