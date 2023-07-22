When Angela McMillan walked through the doors of the HealthReach Community Clinic as an intern in 2019, she immediately felt a connection with the organization.

A few years later, McMillan came back to HealthReach as associate director in 2021 and is now set to take over the executive director’s role.

McMillan is succeeding Sabrina Niggel, who is stepping down to help take care of her parents.

For McMillan, it’s a full circle moment.

“I fell in love with HealthReach,” she said. After her internship ended, she knew she wanted to come back at some point. “I told her (Niggel) to let me know if anything opened up,” she said.

Niggel did just that when the associate director’s position became available, and McMillan applied, landing back at HealthReach.

Niggel said she knew McMillan was a shining star when she completed her internship at HealthReach, and that has been confirmed during her tenure as associate director.

"Angela has contributed countless achievements since she officially joined our team. More recently, she stepped up to help me manage the day-to-day at HealthReach so that I could spend time caring for my terminally ill parents in my hometown of Faith, N.C. All the while, Angela was garnering important experience at the helm of our clinic," Niggel said in an email.

It is not just a chance to work at an organization McMillan loves, but also the opportunity to move closer to home. McMillan was living in Asheville at the time, but she calls Statesville home and was looking to live in the greater Charlotte area.

McMillan said she moved to Statesville as a child and considers it her hometown. She graduated from Statesville High School and then attended the University of North Carolina at Charlotte to obtain both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

McMillan said she knew from an early age that she wanted to work in the health care field. At first she thought about becoming a physician or pharmacist but later decided to use her skills in an administrative role.

And serving at HealthReach as an intern only strengthened that desire.

McMillan said she found her way to HealthReach thanks to a professor at UNCC who told her about this “wonderful organization.” She followed that advice, and “I am so glad I found out about it.”

From an internship to becoming executive director of HealthReach is challenging, but she’s ready to follow in Niggel’s footsteps. The staff at HealthReach, she said, is focused on ensuring that their patients get quality care and are treated with compassion and dignity.

HealthReach Community Clinic was founded 20 years ago and is a free clinic that provides health services to residents of Iredell County who are in need. It provides non-emergency acute medical care, care of chronic diseases and limited specialty care. Its pharmacy also provides free non-narcotic prescriptions to registered patients in need. Health and wellness education and chiropractic care also are available.

McMillan said she is excited to continue the efforts started by Niggel and knows that the staff at HealthReach is just as committed to the mission as she is. “We are truly making a difference here,” she said.

Niggel said she is positive that HealthReach will continue to thrive under McMillan's leadership.

"It will give our Angela a well-deserved opportunity to shine! Under her leadership — and with the full support of our incredible board — I have no doubt that our free clinic will thrive," she said.