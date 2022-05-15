Making a difference

Three graduates of FeedNC’s Culinary Job Training Program were recognized during a spring commencement ceremony on the afternoon of April 22 at ParBlu, 152 N. Main St.

Family, friends and guests gathered for the special occasion, visited and enjoyed the refreshments, some of which included items made by the graduates as part of their final cooking projects for the class.

As the ceremony got underway, Brittany Holbert, program director at FeedNC, invited the graduates to come forward and take one of the special seats at the front of the room.

“This is a really special day that we get to celebrate these students who have worked tirelessly the past 12 weeks,” Holbert said.

She continued by thanking everyone in the room for being there for the occasion. “You are all the reason that we are able to make this possible,” Holbert shared as she mentioned the students who worked hard, their families and friends, the donors who provided scholarships so the students could participate in the program, the venue owner who graciously donated the space for the afternoon and the supporting partners who have hired on the students.

“You have provided a pathway for success for not only the students that we have sitting here but for all the future students that are going to come. So thank you so much to everyone in the room.”

Business partners who have hired the graduates throughout the program have included Victory Lanes, Culvers, KickBack Jacks, 44 Mills Kitchen and Tap, Compass One Healthcare, The Peninsula Yacht Club Lake Norman, Epic Chophouse, Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 158 on Main, T Mooresville, Lowes Foods, Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, HotShots Sports Bar and Grill, Blu Star Grill, Edible Arrangements, Patisserie Café, Food Lion and Davidson College.

Prior to the actual ceremony, Holbert shared a presentation providing an overview of the culinary job training program, as she noted, for those who may be unfamiliar with it or for those who wanted to know more about it.

She told the group that the program lasts 12 weeks and includes 150 hours of kitchen training and 50 hours of life-skills training along with weekly journaling for self-reflection and goal setting. Students must pass all five tests and a final with at least 80 percent accuracy. When the program is completed, students will receive ServSafe certification, FAREcheck certification and are “then linked with restaurant and business partners for gainful employment,” it was noted.

The program began in 2018 and since that time, noted Holbert, there have been 11 classes with 29 graduates, 96 percent who were employed upon graduation and 62 percent who have retained employment six months post program.

A wide range of topics are covered during the 12-week program ranging from skills in the kitchen such as knife skills, and sanitation and hygiene, cooking methods, kitchen equipment and more, along with life skills, some of which involves workplace behavior, communication at work, conflict resolution, keeping a job, résumé writing and just recently added was basic kitchen Spanish.

The three students who were recognized and celebrated during the afternoon ceremony were Jeremiah Hampton, Sam Miller and Valerie Wirtheim.

All three students successfully completed the program and thus were presented with their diplomas by David Kushner, program coordinator, along with their FAREcheck certifications. Hampton and Miller also received their ServSafe certifications, and it was noted that Wirtheim is going forward to take her ServSafe manager exam.

Hampton had an 86 percent GPA, was acknowledged for his perfect attendance and is employed as a cook at Victory Lanes. For his final cooking project, he made chocolate brownies with homemade icing.

Miller had a 95 percent GPA, was also recognized for his perfect attendance and is employed as a cook at HotShots Sports Bar and Grill. His final cooking project was California rolls.

Wirtheim had a 103 percent GPA, which was acknowledged to be the highest GPA of any student ever in the program. She is employed as a dietary aide at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, a partnership they have with Compass One Healthcare. She made crème brûlée for her final cooking project.

The cooking projects, which were a new addition to the culinary program consisted of the students finding a recipe, going to the store and purchasing the ingredients and preparing it for the graduation.

Holbert announced some additional new things that would be coming up in the program for the remainder of 2022.

She noted that they had just recently added a DISC personality assessment to help the students understand their own personality.

Platinum Partnerships were also announced as she said previously students could go through the program and gain employment at the end of the 12 weeks. Now, she said, “we have four Platinum Partners, Victory Lanes, Compass One Healthcare, Culvers and Five Guys who have all agreed to hire on our students from day one of the program so they can actually earn money while going through the program.”

The final two new things for 2022 were mentorship and alumni events going forward and their Expansion Plan Phase I of their Warehouse/Grocery curriculum.

For 2023 and beyond, Holbert announced their Expansion Plan Phase II and are looking to offer serving, bartending, mixology, barista, restaurant management/warehouse management and looking into doing apprenticeships and earned income opportunities for students coming into the program.

“This is something we are super, super excited about. In May we are going to be piloting our Warehouse/Grocery Workforce Development Program.”

She noted this is very similar to the culinary program in that it is a 12-week training program. Students will come in and be with them for 12 weeks, and in that time, will get the life skills and hands-on training in warehouse and grocery. Students will obtain ServSafe certification for handling food, a 10-hour OSHA card and forklift certification and will also will receive job placement at the end of the program, simliar to the culinary program.

Holbert announced some employment partners that they have already secured. These include Sam’s Club on N.C. 150; Target on N.C. 150; Harris Teeter stores #99 and 274, Lowe’s Foods, and she added that as of that morning, Walmart Super Center had joined as a partner.

Each of these, she shared, “have all agreed to work with us and help get our students employed coming out of the program. So we are super excited about that.”

During the afternoon, two of the life skills instructors, along with Brendan Krebs, FeedNC’s chef and culinary director, took a moment to speak, addressing both the graduates and others in attendance.

First to speak was Steve Kromer, who noted he began volunteering as a Life Skills coach about two years ago. He had been a career business person most of his life, prior to retirement.

It’s been fun teaching these students,” he said. “Just like every class it seems we’ve had, they can teach us more than we can teach them. It’s a great variety of students that we had this time.”

While noting some differences in the students such as some had worked for a long time while others were just starting, some were new to the area, and some had been raised here, some were deep and thoughtful, others light and bubbly, but he shared that “they all listened very well. They all wanted to learn.”

Mary Junior, the second instructor, shared that she had been in HR for about eight and a half years and had volunteered around three years.

She shared an example of teaching a particular subject that those who had no work experience were not familiar with and this taught her, she said, to be sure to ask questions such as “are you familiar with this or what do you know.” Therefore, she did additional explaining to make sure each students understand that particular topic.

“They’re not going to remember it all,” Junior said, but when they do hear it, she wants them to say, “I remember that” and for them to have that lightbulb go off.

As Krebs spoke, he first shared that these students have “made just as much of a difference to me as I hope I made to them. I really do hope that I helped you guys and made a difference.”

Looking at the students, he started with Wirtheim and told her that when she first began, she was unsure of herself but he had seen growth throughout the program and told her, “you can do anything you want to do. You are special. You are an incredible person and can do anything, believe in yourself. You have already achieved a ton of things since this program. Just keep working on it and you can do it.”

He next addressed Hampton, who he called a workhorse, telling how he comes in hours before class time and starts volunteering doing whatever he can and asking, “what can I do, how can I help, where do you need me, before we’re even knowing what needs to be done.” He said he loved to see Jeremiah’s smiling face each morning, and then he told him, “you’ve got the talent, you’ve got the people skills, you can do this.”

Thirdly, he said, “and we’ve got Sam. Sam is quiet, a gentle giant, but I think he’s a born leader. He just doesn’t know it yet. Krebs shared a story how he offered assistance in class sharing step by step what he had learned and that’s natural born leadership right there, and that’s a great asset to have. You’ve got this wit, you’ve got a quiet, but a great leadership character, and you’re gonna go far.”

“I’m very proud to have known all of you and work with all of you,” said Krebs. “I’m super proud of all of you. You’ve come far. You guys are going to be incredible. Congratulations to all of you.”

Kushner, who was recently hired as the program coordinator for the Workforce Development Program, shared that he worked with these three graduates as a goal setter and noted that all three have already completed multiple sets of those goals. He told them they were an “exceptional group of students.”

Sharing a familiar story at the beginning of the ceremony by Loren Eisley about the small boy throwing the starfish back into the ocean and how he could not get them all back in but it made a difference to those he did throw into the surf. Holbert related this story as to the why they do these programs and the difference it makes to each one.

“So as we all collaboratively strive to make a difference in these students’ lives, I can tell you for me they have made such a difference in my life,” she shared. “I feel so very fortunate to be able to have the opportunity to be here with them and to celebrate all of their hard work.”

When asked what it meant to graduate, Miller quietly noted that he was “privileged to take the course.”

Hampton shared, “I’m excited, proud of myself and the hard work” he had done.

Recognizing the support system throughout the program was what Wirtheim shared as she reflected on the day and her graduation.

“For me it was an accomplishment and a great boost for confidence. The best part was just having people who took time and believed in us. So it really helped us with our confidence and being able to believe in ourselves and being able to take that step forward. It was just a good support system, and that’s probably the best part of the program, having that support system,” she said.