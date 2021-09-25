Making great progress: Dual immersion program preparing Mooresville students for multi-global society

On a rainy Tuesday morning, Tamara Bravo’s kindergarten class at Park View Elementary School sat in a semi-circle on a colorful rug gathered around their teacher. They excitedly identified colors and answered questions about the weather and the items of clothing they might need — all traditional kindergarten curriculum.

There was one thing different in Bravo’s classroom, however. All of her questions and all of the students’ answers were en español — in Spanish. Bravo’s students are among the 242 kindergarteners and first-graders taking part in a Spanish language dual immersion program offered for the first time this academic year at the Mooresville Graded School District’s three elementary schools.

The first quarter of the academic year is not yet complete but the young students clearly understood Bravo’s prompts and questions even though she asked in a foreign language. Already, her 5-and 6-year old students are able to ask to use the bathroom entirely in Spanish, Bravo said. In the school’s first-grade hallway, students are reading and speaking in full sentences in Spanish and English.

“Six weeks in, the progress they’re making is just great,” said MGSD Superintendent Stephen Mauney during a Park View immersion classroom tour with several Board of Education members.