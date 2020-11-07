Making the call to close school due to weather isn't an easy one

As soon as there is a threat, we begin our conversations. The data we review is in-depth and can be triangulated to help us make the right decision. The county is 597 square miles and does have various weather patterns. It can be snowing in the northern end of the county and sunny in the southern end of the county. For inclement weather purposes, we have divided the district into eight zones. Each of those zones has a person responsible for reporting back to the superintendent regarding weather-related conditions. For example, we have a contact who lives in the Harmony area who rides the roads in the early morning hours when we have inclement weather. He takes pictures and drives known routes in the area. At the same time, we have an employee that lives in Mooresville, who does the same thing. When we anticipate inclement weather, we usually plan to connect at about 4 a.m. to decide the safety of having school for the day. In addition to our eight employee-team, we also talk numerous times with Iredell County Emergency management, law enforcement and power companies. We consider power outages, blocked roadways, high winds, black ice, sleet and snow.