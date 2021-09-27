Man arrested in Georgia in connection with shooting at Mooresville Walmart

A man wanted in connection with a shooting at the Mooresville Walmart on Norman Station Boulevard Sunday morning was arrested in Forsyth County, Georgia.

Robert Little Baker-Brown was charged with attempted first-degree murder.

He was arrested Sunday night by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. He is being held in Georgia pending extradition to North Carolina.

The Mooresville Police Department responded to Walmart Sunday and found a 27-year-old man who had been shot in the back. He was near the garden center entrance, police said.

The MPD, in a news release, said that evidence gathered showed Baker-Brown was possibly heading back to his residence in Georgia and law enforcement there was contacted.

Police said the shooting was not random and called it a domestic situation.