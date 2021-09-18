 Skip to main content
Man suffers burn in crash that closed northbound lanes of Interstate 77 Saturday
alert top story

Man suffers burn in crash that closed northbound lanes of Interstate 77 Saturday

242323828_4419957134693414_1352234228676172289_n.jpg

This crash and subsequent fire seriously injured one person and closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 77 for about two hours Saturday.

 Photo courtesy of Mooresville Fire/Rescue

A crash Saturday morning seriously injured one man and the resulting vehicle fire closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 77 for two hours.

Trooper Blake Ketner of the North Carolina Highway Patrol reported a Nissan SUV and a Ford pickup hauling an enclosed trailer were involved in the crash. The trailer, the highway patrol reported, was fully engulfed in flames.

Eyewitnesses told troopers the SUV was traveling north in the left lane near the 39 mile marker and the pickup was directly beside them in the right lane. Traffic was slowing ahead and the pickup made a lane change and hit the SUV, pushing it into a guardrail, troopers reported. The pickup and trailer both overturned and immediately caught fire as did the SUV, troopers said.

The driver of the SUV and his two passengers escaped the vehicle with no injuries. Passing motorists helped the pickup driver and his wife from the truck. The driver of the pickup suffered severe burns and was transported by Iredell EMS to Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem. His wife, who sustained minor injuries, rode in the ambulance, troopers said.

Initially emergency personnel requested a medical helicopter but decided to transport via ambulance.

The driver of the pickup was cited for an unsafe lane change.

The names of those involved were not available.

The interstate was closed for about two hours.

Mooresville Fire/Rescue, Troutman Fire/Rescue and Iredell EMS all responded to the scene.

