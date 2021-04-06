Man, woman facing drug charges after investigation into shots fired call

A Mooresville man and woman were arrested after shots were fired at a vehicle.

William Troy Martin, 32, of Shearers Road and Candice Danielle Rogers, 32, also of Shearers Road, were arrested Monday. Martin was charged with felony discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine, and two misdemeanor charges of assault with a deadly weapon and one count each of maintaining a dwelling for sale or use of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. A magistrate set bond at $95,000.

Rogers was charged with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine and misdemeanor counts of maintaining a dwelling for sale or use of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. A magistrate set bond at $10,000.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said Deputy Jacob Young of the Community Oriented Policing Unit (COPS) answered a call at a residence in the 1200 block of Shearers Road Monday. The caller reported an armed man had shot into a vehicle.

The victims, Campbell said, left and waited for deputies at a nearby store. Deputies them went to Shearers Road and found Martin. He told deputies he’d fired a shotgun outside of the residence after a short altercation with his girlfriend’s father, Campbell said.