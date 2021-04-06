Man, woman facing drug charges after investigation into shots fired call

A Mooresville man and woman were arrested after shots were fired at a vehicle.
William Troy Martin, 32, of Shearers Road and Candice Danielle Rogers, 32, also of Shearers Road, were arrested Monday. Martin was charged with felony discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine, and two misdemeanor charges of assault with a deadly weapon and one count each of maintaining a dwelling for sale or use of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. A magistrate set bond at $95,000.
Rogers was charged with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine and misdemeanor counts of maintaining a dwelling for sale or use of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. A magistrate set bond at $10,000.
Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said Deputy Jacob Young of the Community Oriented Policing Unit (COPS) answered a call at a residence in the 1200 block of Shearers Road Monday. The caller reported an armed man had shot into a vehicle.
The victims, Campbell said, left and waited for deputies at a nearby store. Deputies them went to Shearers Road and found Martin. He told deputies he’d fired a shotgun outside of the residence after a short altercation with his girlfriend’s father, Campbell said.
Deputies learned the victim’s vehicle had been struck by gunfire twice as he attempted to leave, Campbell said.
A search warrant was obtained and several firearms, along with methamphetamine and multiple items of drug paraphernalia, were seized, Campbell said.
Martin’s history includes misdemeanor assault on a female, driving after consuming under age 21 and DWI.
Rogers’ history includes felony conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and driving while license is revoked.