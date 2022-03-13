March concert planned at St. Alban’s Episcopal

Music at St. Alban’s will be presenting a concert entitled “La Favorite” performed by Ensemble Vermillian. The event is scheduled for March 27 at 3 p.m. at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 301 Caldwell Lane, Davidson.

The title says it all. The foursome, veterans of performance in many settings, will present some of their favorite chamber music from the 17th and 18th centuries by composers from Italy, Germany, France and England, music they transcribed for their period instruments.

Performers will be Frances Blaker on recorders, David Wilson on baroque violin, Barbara Krumdieck, M@SA’s artistic director and sister to Blaker, on baroque cello, and Barbara Weiss on harpsichord.

The concert will be preceded by a youth recital at 2:20 p.m. and followed by a meet-the-artist reception.

In addition to the live performance, the concert will also be available via live streaming. For information about the streaming option and latest COVID protocols, visit M@SA’s website at www.musicatstalbansdavidson.org.

This event is made possible, in part, with funding from the ASC and support from WDAV. M@SA’s is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.