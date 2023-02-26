The Helios Trio, a dynamic ensemble composed of artist faculty from the University of Wyoming, will be presenting the March concert for Music at St. Alban’s (M@SA).

Scheduled for March 19 at 3 p.m., the concert will be held at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 301 Caldwell Lane, Davidson, and will be preceded by a youth concert at 2:20 p.m.

In a news release, it was noted that “pianist Chi-Chen Wu, violinist John Fadial, and cellist Beth Vanderborgh, are dedicated to building audiences for the future and are highly involved in musical outreach. This concert promises to be both inspiring and educational for all. Their rich and diverse backgrounds as performers combine to produce probing and passionate interpretations of the great piano trio repertoire and have garnered international acclaim.”

The concert will be available via live streaming. For information about that option, tickets, and latest COVID protocols, visit M@SA’s website at www.musicatstalbansdavidson.org.

This event is made possible, in part, with funding from the ASC and support from WDAV. M@SA is a 501c3 nonprofit organization.