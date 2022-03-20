If you asked someone what they associate with the month of March, the most likely response would be a well-known college basketball championship or perhaps the start of spring and time on the lake. The International Myeloma Foundation hopes to add one more response to the list. March is Myeloma Action Month, when the IMF and its members work to increase awareness of myeloma to drive earlier diagnosis and treatment for those affected.
In support, the Lake Norman Myeloma Support Group will hold its second annual fundraiser in Mooresville on March 31 starting at 5:30 p.m. at Kickback Jack’s, 123 Ervin Road. A portion of the night’s food proceeds will go to fund IMF’s research of treatment options for myeloma.
Myeloma, or multiple myeloma, is an incurable bone and blood cancer. It often goes unnoticed for years and is often misdiagnosed or found by mistake. Since the disease attacks bone marrow, many cases are found from damage to the spine and pelvis that is often misattributed to other problems. According to the N.C. Central Cancer Registry, the state incidence rate for myeloma is 115 cases per 100,000 population in North Carolina.
The Lake Norman area is not immune to the disease. In fact, Mooresville has had a significant number of cases, and even a possible cluster, as eight men have been diagnosed over the last 10 years, four of whom have passed away. These men all lived in the same area of town, almost all located in one neighborhood and attended the same church.
The disease is most frequently diagnosed in men 65-74 years old and is twice as common among African Americans. Women make up about 37% of cases. There are approximately 90,000 people in the U.S. living with MM and more than 30,000 new cases diagnosed each year. Military veterans, especially of the Vietnam era, have a higher incidence of the disease, and 10-20% of new cases do not have any symptoms.
Lou Mintzer, a MM patient who founded The Lake Norman Multiple Myeloma Support Group six years ago, said “Myeloma is an expensive disease in terms of treatment. For example, one of the maintenance drugs costs $16,000-18,000 per month. While the IMF provides information, guidance and event funding for our local support group, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, pharmaceutical companies and others also have some financial aid programs to help myeloma patients. Our group helps make sure members are up-to-date on new learning, treatments and assistance programs.”
If you cannot join the March 31 myeloma fundraiser in person, consider donating to IMF research at http://give.myeloma.org/LakeNormanSG22 or send a check payable to International Myeloma Foundation to: International Myeloma Foundation, Attn: Suzanne Battagia, 440 Coldwater Canyon Ave., Suite 300, Studio City, California 91604. Please note to put Lake Norman in the memo line of the check.
About the foundation
Founded in 1990, the International Myeloma Foundation is the first and largest global foundation focusing specifically on multiple myeloma. The foundation’s reach extends to more than 525,000 members in 140 countries worldwide. The IMF is dedicated to improving the quality of life of myeloma patients while working toward prevention and a cure by focusing on four key areas: research, education, support and advocacy. The IMF has conducted more than 250 educational seminars worldwide, maintains a world-renowned InfoLine, and in 2001, established the International Myeloma Working Group, a collaborative research initiative focused on improving myeloma treatment options for patients. In 2012, the IMF launched the Black Swan Research Initiative®, a groundbreaking research project aimed at curing myeloma. The IMF can be reached at 800-452-CURE (2873). The global website is www.myeloma.org.