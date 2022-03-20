If you asked someone what they associate with the month of March, the most likely response would be a well-known college basketball championship or perhaps the start of spring and time on the lake. The International Myeloma Foundation hopes to add one more response to the list. March is Myeloma Action Month, when the IMF and its members work to increase awareness of myeloma to drive earlier diagnosis and treatment for those affected.

In support, the Lake Norman Myeloma Support Group will hold its second annual fundraiser in Mooresville on March 31 starting at 5:30 p.m. at Kickback Jack’s, 123 Ervin Road. A portion of the night’s food proceeds will go to fund IMF’s research of treatment options for myeloma.

Myeloma, or multiple myeloma, is an incurable bone and blood cancer. It often goes unnoticed for years and is often misdiagnosed or found by mistake. Since the disease attacks bone marrow, many cases are found from damage to the spine and pelvis that is often misattributed to other problems. According to the N.C. Central Cancer Registry, the state incidence rate for myeloma is 115 cases per 100,000 population in North Carolina.