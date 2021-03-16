March Myeloma Action Month proclaimed

Myeloma Action Month is proclaimed every March by the International Myeloma Foundation, IMF, to increase awareness of the disease. For those of us that not only had to rise up and meet the challenges of a pandemic, but also did it while fighting cancer, this year’s theme celebrates that battle with “I Am Resilient 2021”. IMF came up with daily challenges, little things that everyone can do to be active and stay positive.

Four years ago, Lou Mintzer, a multiple myeloma patient, started The Lake Norman Multiple Myeloma Support Group.

“The goal of our group,” Mintzer said, “is to offer support for both the MM patient as well as their caregiver, information of up-to-date research and access to financial aid.”

Monthly meetings, usually held at Lake Norman Regional Hospital, are now held either via ZOOM or outdoors at a park pavilion. If you have been diagnosed with smoldering or multiple myeloma, are a caregiver or have a family member with MM, call Lou Mintzer for information on their next meeting.

“The group is very social and enjoys getting together to visit and, of course, eat” said Mintzer.