March Myeloma Action Month proclaimed

Myeloma Action Month is proclaimed every March by the International Myeloma Foundation, IMF, to increase awareness of the disease. For those of us that not only had to rise up and meet the challenges of a pandemic, but also did it while fighting cancer, this year’s theme celebrates that battle with “I Am Resilient 2021”. IMF came up with daily challenges, little things that everyone can do to be active and stay positive.
Four years ago, Lou Mintzer, a multiple myeloma patient, started The Lake Norman Multiple Myeloma Support Group.
“The goal of our group,” Mintzer said, “is to offer support for both the MM patient as well as their caregiver, information of up-to-date research and access to financial aid.”
Monthly meetings, usually held at Lake Norman Regional Hospital, are now held either via ZOOM or outdoors at a park pavilion. If you have been diagnosed with smoldering or multiple myeloma, are a caregiver or have a family member with MM, call Lou Mintzer for information on their next meeting.
“The group is very social and enjoys getting together to visit and, of course, eat” said Mintzer.
Multiple myeloma is an incurable bone and blood cancer. There are approximately 90,000 people in the United States living with multiple myeloma and 32,270 new cases in 2020. It can go unnoticed and undiagnosed for years and too often misdiagnosed or found by mistake. Since the disease attacks bone marrow, many cases are found from damage to the spine and pelvis, usually associated with non-cancer ortho problems.
The Lake Norman area is definitely not immune to the disease, with an estimate of more than 100 active patients being treated. Mooresville has a significant number of multiple myeloma cases and may even have a possible “cluster.” Seven men diagnosed over the last 10 years reside in Mooresville, several in the same neighborhood and even attended the same church.
According to the NC Central Cancer Registry as of 2019, the incidence rate in Iredell County for myeloma is 115 cases per 100,000 population. The disease is most frequently diagnosed in men 65-74 years old and is twice as common in African-Americans. Women make up about 37% of cases. Military veterans, especially Viet Nam era, also have a higher incidence of the disease.
Multiple myeloma is an expensive disease in terms of treatment. For example, an ongoing drug, Revlimid, may cost more than $16,000 per month. Mintzer explained how the support group helps its members by sharing valuable financial resources.
“A newly diagnosed multiple myeloma patient would not know about the many financial aid programs out there if it wasn’t for us. For instance, in addition to pharmaceutical companies, the Healthwell Foundation and Leukemia Lymphoma Society often can provide a lifeline to MM patients.”
The Lake Norman Multiple Myeloma Support group has 30 members of patients and caregivers.
Although multiple myeloma is incurable, it is treatable. and the quality of life and survival rates are improving every year. Thanks to the research by IMF and other myeloma cancer specialists, such as those at the Levine Cancer Center in Charlotte, Mintzer’s own diagnosis went from a 2015 life expectancy of six years to being in remission and his doctor declaring “there is no end-date in sight!”
For more information: call Mintzer at 704-451-9833 or email: lakenorman@imfsupport.org; The Lake Norman Multiple Myeloma Support Group, www.myeloma.org/lake-norman or IMF - International Myeloma Foundation Myeloma.org; Leukemia Lymphoma Society, LLS.org