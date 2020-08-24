 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mario and Yolanda Diaz receive Yard of Distinction Award
View Comments
top story

Mario and Yolanda Diaz receive Yard of Distinction Award

Only $5 for 5 months
Yard of Distinction.jpg

Mario and Yolanda Diaz are shown in their yard which earned the Yard of Distinction Award from the Mooresville Beautification Committee.

 PHOTO USED WITH PERMISSION

Mooresville’s Beautification Committee presented their recent Yard of Distinction Award to Mario and Yolanda Diaz for their yard on West Neel Ranch Road in the Heritage at Neel Ranch subdivision.

The purpose of the beautification committee is to implement, recommend and recognize actions that beautify and enhance the Town of Mooresville and its quality of life. The committee consists of members that are residents of the town or whose place of business lies within the corporate limits of the town. For more information or to nominate a property, call Tim Brown at 704-799-8019.  

View Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics