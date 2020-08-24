Mario and Yolanda Diaz receive Yard of Distinction Award

Mooresville’s Beautification Committee presented their recent Yard of Distinction Award to Mario and Yolanda Diaz for their yard on West Neel Ranch Road in the Heritage at Neel Ranch subdivision.
The purpose of the beautification committee is to implement, recommend and recognize actions that beautify and enhance the Town of Mooresville and its quality of life. The committee consists of members that are residents of the town or whose place of business lies within the corporate limits of the town. For more information or to nominate a property, call Tim Brown at 704-799-8019.
