Marion family hosts Night of Impact benefitting The Christian Mission

Randy and Betty Marion, their daughter, Jennifer Marion Mills and son, Randy Marion Jr., hosted a Night of Impact, with more than $1,000,000 presented for The Christian Mission. The funds raised propelled the local nonprofit to reach the 60 percent mark of their capital campaign to be used for a new facility in downtown Mooresville.

On Dec. 10, the red carpet was rolled out, Christmas carols filled the air, and more than 20 professionally decorated Christmas trees were displayed at the Marion’s lakeside home. The evening was filled with joy and love, with more than 180 guests in attendance to raise funds for The Christian Mission’s new facility.

“One of Randy Marion Automotive’s main commitments is helping our local communities. Alongside The Mooresville Christian Mission, we are committed to helping bring more families to self-sufficiency. We were humbled to be joined by many families in the Lake Norman area who gave so graciously to The Mooresville Christian Mission,” said Jennifer Marion Mills, vice president, Randy Marion Automotive.

The spirit of generosity began with Lowe’s Foundation and Lowe’s presenting a combined donation of $350,000, followed by The Christian Mission’s board chair announcing a challenge gift of $100,000. From there, guests contributed $560,000, bringing the grand total to just over $1,000,000.

“As master of ceremonies of the event, I made the appeal for contributions. The generosity exceeded anything I’ve ever seen in over 35 years of emceeing charity events,” said Larry Sprinkle, WCNC.

The necessity to move came in 2020 after completing the agency’s strategic plan. In many ways, the current facility works against the Mission’s holistic community service model. In addition, the landlord’s desire to expand created a requirement to find a new home. In October, the mission purchased land less than a mile from its current location with a goal to break ground this spring at 953 N. Main St. in downtown Mooresville.

“We are excited to stay downtown for easy access and great walkability,” said Amy LaCount, executive director.

If you would like to contribute to the building fund, contact The Christian Mission’s Development Director Susan Wolff at swolff@ourchristianmission.org. The agency is offering tours to anyone interested in learning more about their programs and capital campaign.

About The Christian Mission

The Christian Mission exists to break the cycle of poverty by providing crisis assistance, case management, and educational programming. The Mission moves clients through three phases of programming designed to first stabilize and then strengthen their ability to change their life circumstances.

● Phase 1: Crisis assistance — meeting immediate needs (food, clothing, shelter)

● Phase 2: Ongoing stabilization — creating trust-built relationships, case management, transportation assistance, and mentoring.

● Phase 3: Individual betterment — education and support to address trauma, mental health, financial literacy, skill building, and substance use support.

Visit www.ourchristianmission.org or call 704-402-3040 for further information.