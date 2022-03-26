 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mark your calendar for Mooresville Arts event

Screenshot 2022-03-25 144653.jpg

Mooresville Arts, 103 W. Center Ave., is gearing up for some special events the community can attend, and one, Ask the Artist, is a brand new venture.

On April 1 from 6-9 p.m., Uncorked & Artsy will be held, with an art walk, music and wine and craft beer tasting offered. Tickets for the beer or wine tastings are available at a cost of $25 per person in advance or $30 at the gate. Ticket purchase locations are 202 North Main Fine Wines, Spirits and Music Room, 202 N. Main St., Four Corners Framing & Gallery, 148 N. Main St., Mooresville Arts and Southern Notions, 178 N. Main St. Tickets are also available online by scanning the QR code on the Mooresville Arts website. A portion of the proceeds benefit Mooresville Arts.

There is no charge for the art walk and live music.

On April 8 from 6-8 p.m. there will be an artists’ reception for the 44th annual SpringFest. Awards will also be presented during the evening at Mooresville Arts.

On April 10 from 2-5 p.m. Ask the Artist, an educational and interactive experience will be held. During the afternoon, 12 artists or professionals, ranging from those who specialize in drawing, painting, watercolor, photography, mosaics and wood and marketing your art will be on-site at the Mooresville Arts gallery to talk with attendees about their craft. There is no charge for this event.

To find out more about the Ask the Artist event and to register, visit mooresvillearts.org/special-events.

