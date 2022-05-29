Marker dedication ceremony held at Thyatira Presbyterian

The John Lawson, Surveyor General Chapter, Daughters of the American Colonists held a marker dedication ceremony at Thyatira Presbyterian Church in Mill Bridge on May 7 at 2 p.m.

Included in some information provided by the DAC, “the marker recognizes the significance of the church and its cemetery to the history of the initial settlement of the area and its continued importance to the community.”

Placed on the side of the road for passersby to see, the sign shares history about the church cemetery’s noting it was “established by Dec. 10, 1750 and is the oldest ecclesiastical cemetery in the western half of North Carolina. The oldest surviving grave marker is that of John Nesbit, 1755.”

Other information on the sign included additional names and dates of noteworthy graves that are in the cemetery.

Dianne Robinson, regent of the chapter, welcomed everyone to the special event and due to the rain at the time, shared they would be having the ceremony inside and thus pointed out the placement of the sign at the road.

“It’s a beautiful, beautiful sign, and we are very proud of it,” she said.

The Rev. David Smith, pastor at the church, opened the meeting with prayer asking for God’s presence and that the Lord would remind them “of the wonderful heritage we have and of the blessings that so many worked and fought and died and lived to bring us.”

Following the opening ritual of the Pledge of Allegiance, The American’s Creed and The Object of the Society, national and state representatives shared their greetings. These included Mary Ann Hepler, honorary national president; Sarah Martin, national vice president of the Blue Ridge Section; Frances Williams, national chairman of historic landmarks and memorials; Fredda Kimball, honorary North Carolina state regent; Jane Markley, North Carolina state regent; and Louise Chamberlain, North Carolina state vice regent.

Each one expressed their thanks for the invitation to attend the special occasion as well as thanking each one present for attending.

The history of the church and cemetery were presented during the program by church member Glenn McCorkle, beginning with how and when the church got its name.

“We are not actually sure when we became Thyatira. No one seems to know. One book says it was in 1764 it changed,” he stated. “It started out as Cathey’s Meeting House because Cathey was one of the early settlers, and then later on it was called Lower Meeting House.”

McCorkle shared that many think Thyatira was not named until around the late 1770s because “you really weren’t supposed to have a church that you called a church, so they called them meeting houses instead of the other. I believe probably around the late 1700s, it became Thyatira.”

History about who named the church as well as the people that came to the area were also discussed after which his talk turned to the cemetery, noting that the oldest marked grave is that of John Nesbit.

McCorkle said that Thyatira has been called the Westminster Abbey of Rowan County because of the many lawyers, judges and politicians buried there. He shared examples of the notable people buried there including John and Jean Knox and Thomas and Naomi Gillespie, the four great-grandparents of James Knox Polk, the 11th president of the United States.

Others of note, he said, are Joseph Kerr of Kerr Mill, Alexander Cathey, one of the earliest members of the congregation, Thomas Cowan and “the cemetery also contains four pirate tombstones marked with skull and crossbones or just the crossbones.”

An opportunity for questions was provided after which Robinson thanked McCorkle and church member Ed Hall for all they had done, asking them to accept the marker on behalf of the church.

“In placing this marker, we as members of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Colonists rededicate ourselves to the purposes of our organization and to the Constitution of the United States of America,” Robinson said. This marker is presented by John Lawson, Surveyor General Chapter of the Daughters of the American Colonists. As regent of the chapter, it is my privilege to formally present this marker to Thyatira Presbyterian Church and in doing so, I dedicate it to the future generations of public Americans.”

Smith concluded the meeting with prayer and thanked everyone for coming and “making this a joyful event.”

Following the ceremony, everyone went to the cemetery for some group photos to mark the milestone occasion.

The objectives of the National Society Daughters of the American Colonists, as was shared in a DAC brochure, is “patriotism, historical and educational and is fulfilled in many ways. Members give thousands of volunteer hours to each of these committees.” The national society, it noted, was “founded in 1939 to train young people in leadership and patriotism.”

In information from the chapter, “an organizational meeting for the John Lawson, Surveyor General Chapter was held Nov. 26, 2001, with the first official meeting held May 28, 2002, with 22 organizing members representing Iredell, Mecklenburg and Gaston counties.”