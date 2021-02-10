 Skip to main content
Marquee Cinema in Statesville demolished to make way for Flow Nissan Dealership
Marquee Cinema in Statesville demolished to make way for Flow Nissan Dealership

The Marquee Cinema that occupied Cinema Drive won't be there much longer as demolition work began last week on the building. The early work of knocking down walls and clearing the rubble began as Shelco LLC went to work renovating the property.

Sherry Ashley, Statesville's planning director said a Flow Nissan car dealership would be moving into the property in the future. The city said zoning permits for demolition and construction were granted last week. 

The Marquee Cinema in Statesville was built in 2004 in Statesville, but the company said a mix of streaming services to watch movies and lack of local support played a role in the closing.

Last year, Marquee Cinemas’ Marketing Director Robin Shumate said negotiations to extend the theater’s lease fell through, ending 15 years of hosting moviegoers for the company in Statesville.

Marquee Cinemas was founded in 1979 in Rainelle, West Virginia, according to the company’s website. There are still 16 theaters operating.

