Martin Marietta collection will make 'a lot of kids happy'

“Last year, we had about 135 locations. This year, because of COVID, we have 90 or less,” she said.

However, Meletis said, the drop in the number of locations does not mean a drop in the number of families needing assistance with providing toys for their children.

“The need is up,” she said. “We get tear-jerking letters from parents, saying I lost my job, my husband lost his job. They break your heart.”

Meletis said this year’s Toys for Tots campaign in Iredell needs a miracle and, the drive by Martin Marietta employees, is a large part of that miracle.

The struggle Toys for Tots is facing this year means looking for alternatives. “This is taking us out of our comfort zone and forcing us to look outside the box for solutions,” she said.

Regardless of the decrease in donation locations and other factors, Meletis said, she and others involved in Iredell’s Toys for Tots, are not giving up. “They’re working around the clock to get these toys ready,” she said.