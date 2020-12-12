Martin Marietta collection will make 'a lot of kids happy'

Daniel Rucker had a simple message for Alex Jolly on Friday as he looked at two vehicles loaded with toys.
“This is going to make a lot of kids happy,” Rucker, a member of the Marine Corps League of Iredell, said to Jolly, plant manager at Martin Marietta in Statesville.
“That’s the plan,” Jolly said.
The bags of toys, which filled the back of a pickup truck and a minivan, were collected for Toys for Tots.
Jolly said the toy drive has been going on for about a month, and by Friday, 15 large boxes were filled with toy trucks, dolls, stuffed animals, games and sporting equipment.
Rucker and Lee Halverson of the Marine Corps League and Jolly transferred the toys to bags to be taken to a Toys for Tots warehouse.
Jolly said the various properties of Martin Marietta have partnered with Toys for Tots for many years. “It’s a great cause and we’re helping kids,” he said.
Local Toys for Tots coordinator Vivian Meletis described the efforts of Martin Marietta employees as “awesome.”
“What they did was incredible and needed,” she said.
Meletis said the COVID-19 pandemic has meant a drop in the number of collection locations and an increase in the number of applicants.
“Last year, we had about 135 locations. This year, because of COVID, we have 90 or less,” she said.
However, Meletis said, the drop in the number of locations does not mean a drop in the number of families needing assistance with providing toys for their children.
“The need is up,” she said. “We get tear-jerking letters from parents, saying I lost my job, my husband lost his job. They break your heart.”
Meletis said this year’s Toys for Tots campaign in Iredell needs a miracle and, the drive by Martin Marietta employees, is a large part of that miracle.
The struggle Toys for Tots is facing this year means looking for alternatives. “This is taking us out of our comfort zone and forcing us to look outside the box for solutions,” she said.
Regardless of the decrease in donation locations and other factors, Meletis said, she and others involved in Iredell’s Toys for Tots, are not giving up. “They’re working around the clock to get these toys ready,” she said.
The loss of jobs due to the pandemic is not the fault of the children or their parents, she said, and that’s why she and the other volunteers with Toys for Tots, are doing everything they can to make sure they have a Christmas present. “We’re going to get through it,” she said.
And, she said, it all boils down to the comment Rucker made to Jolly — to make a child happy.
