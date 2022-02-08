Mask mandate discussed at COW meeting; Board will make decision at regular meeting

The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education briefly discussed COVID and the current mask mandate at Monday’s Committee of the Whole meeting but made no indications as to what decision it will reach at next week’s regular board meeting.

Chief of Strategic Planning and Student Services Boen Nutting gave the board its biweekly update Monday night in which she told the board that the Iredell County Health Department advises that Iredell County should continue to mask through February. The recommendation to continue to mask is because the county is still considered “high transmission.”

The school system had 36 students that were excluded last week from close contact, a decline from the 46 that were excluded the week before.

The board discussed briefly at last month’s meeting a way to implement a mask optional policy by the school depending on its positivity rate. Under this policy any school under a 1% positivity rate would be mask optional but it would become mandatory as soon as it went over the 1% threshold.

