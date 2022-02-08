Mask mandate discussed at COW meeting; Board will make decision at regular meeting

The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education briefly discussed COVID and the current mask mandate at Monday’s Committee of the Whole meeting but made no indications as to what decision it will reach at next week’s regular board meeting.
Chief of Strategic Planning and Student Services Boen Nutting gave the board its biweekly update Monday night in which she told the board that the Iredell County Health Department advises that Iredell County should continue to mask through February. The recommendation to continue to mask is because the county is still considered “high transmission.”
The school system had 36 students that were excluded last week from close contact, a decline from the 46 that were excluded the week before.
The board discussed briefly at last month’s meeting a way to implement a mask optional policy by the school depending on its positivity rate. Under this policy any school under a 1% positivity rate would be mask optional but it would become mandatory as soon as it went over the 1% threshold.
While there was never a vote held regarding implementation of the policy, Nutting told the board she discussed the idea with the system’s principals and the majority were against because they felt like it would be confusing for parents to keep up from one week to the next as to whether their child had to mask. The other concern was households that had students at multiple schools, one may have to mask while the other did not.
After Nutting’s presentation, Superintendent Jeff James made some brief comments to the board.
“It behooves us to keep a child in a seat if we are going to have academic excellence. Our principals’ pay are tied to the performances of our schools and our directors’ pay is tied to the performances of our schools, so when we err, we try to err on sides of keeping students in a seat,” James said.
James continued.
“But again, we are up against what the state is saying we must do, and we had some long conversations about that tonight and then we have some decisions to make, either tonight or next week. This is the hand we were dealt, and I think most of us were tired of playing that hand. At some point we are going to have to make a decision on which way we are going.”
The board is required by the state legislature to vote monthly on the mask mandate. The board will vote on whether to continue the mandate at Monday’s meeting.