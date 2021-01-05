 Skip to main content
Masonic Community Blood Drives to begin Thursday in Mooresville
Masonic Community Blood Drives to begin Thursday in Mooresville

Randall Wingfield participated in the 31st annual Masonic Blood Drive in 2020. He started on his ninth gallon with the donation. Perry Trull with the Red Cross worked the drive.

The 32nd Annual Masonic Community Blood Drives will begin Thursday.

The blood drive will be at Broad Street United Methodist Church, 355 S. Broad St. from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and is sponsored by the Mooresville Masonic Lodge.

That lodge is also sponsoring a blood drive Friday at the Charles Mack Citizen Center, 215 N. Main St. from 2 to 7 p.m.

The Friday drive is part of a multi-county effort to collect blood for the American Red Cross.

The other locations, times and sponsoring lodges are as follows:

Statesville Civic Center, 300 S. Center St., Statesville, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Statesville Masonic Lodge.

Hamlet Masonic Lodge, 307 Main St., Hamlet, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Snow Creek Masonic Lodge, 558 Dobson Farm Road, Statesville, 2 to 7 p.m., North Iredell Masonic Lodges.

First United Methodist Church, 1400 NC Hwy. 16 South, Taylorsville, 2 to 7 p.m., Lee Masonic Lodge.

Salisbury Masonic Lodge, 401 N. Fulton St., Salisbury, 2 to 7 p.m., Rowan County Masonic Lodge.

Hickory Masonic Lodge, 30 Catawba Valley Blvd., SE, Hickory, 2 to 7 p.m.

All presenting blood donors will be entered into a drawing to win prizes supporting local businesses. The prizes include a $100 gift card and a local weekend getaway.

To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED-CROSS (733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org or download the Blood Donor App and enter the sponsor code MASONIC.

