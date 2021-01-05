Masonic Community Blood Drives to begin Thursday in Mooresville

The 32nd Annual Masonic Community Blood Drives will begin Thursday.

The blood drive will be at Broad Street United Methodist Church, 355 S. Broad St. from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and is sponsored by the Mooresville Masonic Lodge.

That lodge is also sponsoring a blood drive Friday at the Charles Mack Citizen Center, 215 N. Main St. from 2 to 7 p.m.

The Friday drive is part of a multi-county effort to collect blood for the American Red Cross.

The other locations, times and sponsoring lodges are as follows:

Statesville Civic Center, 300 S. Center St., Statesville, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Statesville Masonic Lodge.

Hamlet Masonic Lodge, 307 Main St., Hamlet, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Snow Creek Masonic Lodge, 558 Dobson Farm Road, Statesville, 2 to 7 p.m., North Iredell Masonic Lodges.

First United Methodist Church, 1400 NC Hwy. 16 South, Taylorsville, 2 to 7 p.m., Lee Masonic Lodge.

Salisbury Masonic Lodge, 401 N. Fulton St., Salisbury, 2 to 7 p.m., Rowan County Masonic Lodge.

Hickory Masonic Lodge, 30 Catawba Valley Blvd., SE, Hickory, 2 to 7 p.m.