Master watercolorist to conduct four-day workshop

Mooresville Arts will be presenting a workshop with internationally known watercolorist Fred Graff, AWS-DF, NWS, TWSA-MS, conducting the intermediate/advanced watercolor four-day event.
The workshop will be held at the historic Langtree Plantation, 554 Langtree Road, Mooresville, on April 25-28. Inside and outside areas will be available for both painting and eating, and COVID restrictions will be observed. Registrations for the workshop are currently being taken. An early bird special for the event is $400 for Mooresville Arts members and $450 for nonmembers until March 31. Cost from April 1-15 is $450 for Mooresville Arts members and $500 for nonmembers. There is a $100 deposit required.
According to information shared by Mooresville Arts, the course will be using the basic approaches to watercolor painting as a springboard as students explore different innovative watercolor approaches and concepts. During this workshop, Graff will provide a series of exercises, lectures and demonstrations that will enable each student to understand different approaches on how to develop a painting.
In the course description provided by Mooresville Arts, Graff stated, “When an artist understands the basic principles and elements of design, the subject matter becomes unlimited. It is essential that artists go beyond the level of just recording facts. With this in mind, it is my intent to convey to the students how to spontaneously respond to the subject matter in an unrestricted, yet semi-controlled manner.”
The different watercolor concepts introduced will enlighten both the traditional and contemporary watercolor artists. Some of the different topics that will be presented will be abstract underglazes, negative painting, understanding how to maintain natural whites, exploring different types of painting surfaces including Yupo, wet-in-wet painting approaches and most importantly, composition and design.
For the first two days of the workshop, students will pursue their assignments on painting surfaces they are normally accustomed to using, including Yupo. However, it should be pointed out that the class instruction for the last two days will be specifically designed for the purpose of learning how to successfully create and develop a watercolor on the innovative painting surface of Yupo.
For additional information about the workshop, to view some of Graff’s artwork and to learn more about the artist himself, visit the Mooresville Arts website at www.mooresvillearts.org.