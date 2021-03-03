Master watercolorist to conduct four-day workshop

Mooresville Arts will be presenting a workshop with internationally known watercolorist Fred Graff, AWS-DF, NWS, TWSA-MS, conducting the intermediate/advanced watercolor four-day event.

The workshop will be held at the historic Langtree Plantation, 554 Langtree Road, Mooresville, on April 25-28. Inside and outside areas will be available for both painting and eating, and COVID restrictions will be observed. Registrations for the workshop are currently being taken. An early bird special for the event is $400 for Mooresville Arts members and $450 for nonmembers until March 31. Cost from April 1-15 is $450 for Mooresville Arts members and $500 for nonmembers. There is a $100 deposit required.

According to information shared by Mooresville Arts, the course will be using the basic approaches to watercolor painting as a springboard as students explore different innovative watercolor approaches and concepts. During this workshop, Graff will provide a series of exercises, lectures and demonstrations that will enable each student to understand different approaches on how to develop a painting.