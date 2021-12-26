 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by High Point University
Maternity center virtual tour announced
0 Comments
alert top story

Maternity center virtual tour announced

  • 0

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting an On Demand tour of The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center. The free On Demand video tour provides the participant the opportunity to access tour information privately at any time whereas the free interactive tour involves a live tour guide in a virtual group setting.

The next On Demand tour is set for Jan. 1, and the virtual interactive tour is scheduled for Jan. 24 from 6-7 p.m. Both tours are free to prospective and expectant parents.

Interactive tours are held live through Google Meet with a question and answer session to follow. Both online tours require registration. Once registered, participants will receive a separate email with the link for the tour. For more information and to register, visit www.lnrmc.com/classes-events. If all classes are full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com for other options. For questions about the class, email amy_cunningham@lnrmc.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

S. Africa's Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies aged 90

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics