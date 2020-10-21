Mauney: Be prepared for return to virtual learning on moment's notice

As Mooresville Graded School District students and staff transition from virtual school to in-person learning over the next few weeks, Superintendent Stephen Mauney warned Tuesday that parents will receive little, if any, advanced warning if their children must quarantine after exposure to COVID-19 in class.
Mauney’s cautionary statement came during the monthly MGSD Board of Education meeting at the Mooresville High School Performing Arts Center. “For example, a parent may receive a call in the afternoon telling them their child needs to quarantine for the next two weeks and will not be able to return to school the next day,” said Mauney. “That is a very short turn around time and I realize that can create a lot of challenges for our parents. But, that is something that is going to be necessary. So, I encourage everyone to start to think in advance for how they will handle those situations when they arise.”
Monday marked the first day since last spring that small cohorts of elementary-aged students attended in-person school. Students in grades K-5 are returning to school in phases with all students together on campus on Nov. 2. Older students in grades 6-12 still remain in virtual school but are returning this week on Wednesdays for classes, extra-curricular clubs and sports in small groups, said Todd Black, MGSD assistant superintendent of secondary instruction.
“Knock on wood, things are going very well,” said Scott Smith, MGSD assistant superintendent for elementary instruction and technology.
Mauney’s warning comes as health experts worry about a potential second wave of COVID-19 cases as students return to school this fall and states loosen pandemic-related restrictions.
MGSD schools may even have to close temporarily if there is widespread COVID-19 exposure, Mauney continued. “That call will most likely be made with less than 24 hours advanced notice,” he said. “We all, MGSD staff and families, must be prepared to return to virtual learning plans on a moment’s notice.”
The district has kept close tabs on COVID-19 positive tests results since the pandemic began. To date, there have been 17 MGSD staff members who tested positive for COVID-19 since April 2020 with 13 of these cases occurring just since September, said Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Ingrid Medlock.
Chief Communications Officer Tanae McLean said the district is in daily communication with the Iredell County Health Department to discuss COVID-19 related-issues. The MGSD is in the process of creating a COVID-19 dashboard that will alert parents to the number of isolation and quarantine cases at each school, McLean said. That number will be made up of both students and staff in quarantine, she said.
McLean also stressed the importance of parents and staff members asking physicians for a COVID-19 “PCR” test rather than the rapid result test if exposed. “For purposes of a negative test for coming back to work or back to school if you’re a student, you have to have a negative PCR test,” McLean said.
The PCR test is available through the Iredell County Health Department at various locations around the county including Mooresville High School, McLean said.
In other business, all MGSD students in grades kindergarten through 12th grade as well as staff will soon be receiving new iPads or Apple laptop computers in the next two months. The board unanimously approved the sale of the district’s Apple equipment through a private sale and approved the reallocation of funds received from the sale to purchase new Apple laptops and iPads from AGIRepair.
MGSD Chief Financial Officer Terry Haas then asked the board to approve entering into a three year-lease-purchase agreement to replace the laptops and iPads with new ones. The proposed agreement has annual payments of $1.1 million for three years beginning in the 2021-22 school year.
Haas said the district’s goal is to switch out the devices before the upcoming Christmas holiday break starting Dec. 21. Elementary school students will already be attending in-person learning and older students will perhaps attend a drive-through drop off to trade their device for the new one, she said.
The new laptops are 13-inch Macbook Pros with double the memory of the current laptops, Haas said. The current iPads range in age and will be replaced by newer models, she said.
Mauney recommended the board approve the sale and lease and the board unanimously agreed.
In other business, the Board of Education recognized Jeff Little, MGSD assistant director of maintenance and electrical technician, with the “Above and Beyond the Call of Duty” award. The board also recognized 15 MGSD retiring staff members who had a combined 300 years of experience in public education. The MGSD Board of Education itself was also recognized for receiving the 2020 North Carolina School Board Association Gold Bell award for the fiscal year 2020 for individual and whole-board training accomplishments. The board is only one of 11 school districts in the state to receive this award, Mauney said.
