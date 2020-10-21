Mauney: Be prepared for return to virtual learning on moment's notice

As Mooresville Graded School District students and staff transition from virtual school to in-person learning over the next few weeks, Superintendent Stephen Mauney warned Tuesday that parents will receive little, if any, advanced warning if their children must quarantine after exposure to COVID-19 in class.

Mauney’s cautionary statement came during the monthly MGSD Board of Education meeting at the Mooresville High School Performing Arts Center. “For example, a parent may receive a call in the afternoon telling them their child needs to quarantine for the next two weeks and will not be able to return to school the next day,” said Mauney. “That is a very short turn around time and I realize that can create a lot of challenges for our parents. But, that is something that is going to be necessary. So, I encourage everyone to start to think in advance for how they will handle those situations when they arise.”