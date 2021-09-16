Mauney: Mooresville district students surveys not promoting critical race theory

Accusations by parents that the Mooresville Graded School District is promoting critical race theory and racial division through student surveys on diversity and inclusion are “absurd,” Superintendent Stephen Mauney told the Board of Education and others gathered for the board’s monthly meeting Tuesday.

“Misinformation out there is misinformation and it is not accurate,” Mauney said. “That is not what we are promoting in the Mooresville Graded School District.” Inaccurate discussion of the surveys on social media and emails from concerned parents prompted Mauney to address the topic Tuesday.

Parent Lee Miller spoke during the meeting’s public comment period and called the surveys “indoctrination of CRT.” Miller said students were encouraged to take the mandatory equity and inclusion surveys through their online student portal with the collected information to be included “for the rest of their life under their digital footprint right here at Mooresville High.”

Mauney said students were asked to fill out the surveys to better understand the social and emotional stresses students currently carry, including racial issues, that could impact their abilities to connect and learn in their classrooms.