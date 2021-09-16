Mauney: Mooresville district students surveys not promoting critical race theory

Accusations by parents that the Mooresville Graded School District is promoting critical race theory and racial division through student surveys on diversity and inclusion are “absurd,” Superintendent Stephen Mauney told the Board of Education and others gathered for the board’s monthly meeting Tuesday.
“Misinformation out there is misinformation and it is not accurate,” Mauney said. “That is not what we are promoting in the Mooresville Graded School District.” Inaccurate discussion of the surveys on social media and emails from concerned parents prompted Mauney to address the topic Tuesday.
Parent Lee Miller spoke during the meeting’s public comment period and called the surveys “indoctrination of CRT.” Miller said students were encouraged to take the mandatory equity and inclusion surveys through their online student portal with the collected information to be included “for the rest of their life under their digital footprint right here at Mooresville High.”
Mauney said students were asked to fill out the surveys to better understand the social and emotional stresses students currently carry, including racial issues, that could impact their abilities to connect and learn in their classrooms.
Students in grades K-6 were given a 15-question survey with age-appropriate questions about social or emotional challenges they may be facing. Topics included how often people said nice things to them, how often they said nice things to others and how often students felt happy, sad and safe, Mauney said. Older students in grades 7-12 were asked age-appropriate questions about diversity and inclusion, he said. These survey questions asked how often students have classes with students of different races and cultures and how confident students are they can have honest conversations with others about race, he said.
The surveys provide data on social and emotional topics that may impact students’ abilities to connect and learn at school and helps the district determine if these challenges are actually present in the community, Mauney said. The survey results also inform the district’s decision-making practices to best meet the needs of students, he said.
“If we cannot help our students handle their emotions in productive ways, to help them to have meaningful conversations with individuals who are different from themselves and to help them treat one another with civility and respect, then we will not be able to effectively help them grow academically,” Mauney said.
In other business, in a 5-0 vote the board approved Mauney’s recommendation to continue the district’s mandatory face covering policy for all individuals on campus. State Boards of Education must revisit the topic of face coverings each month now after Senate Bill 654 was recently passed into law by the state General Assembly, Mauney said.
In late July, the board voted to make face coverings optional with the caveat that the board could at any time require face coverings if Iredell County creeps into higher community transmission tiers. That happened four days later and Iredell County still falls in the red or “high” level of COVID-19 transmission via the CDC Community Transmission map, Mauney said.
Required masking has decreased the number of students forced to quarantine due to close contact exposure, said MGSD Chief Communications Officer Tanae McLean. The number of people quarantined as of Tuesday is 175, said McLean. The number of close contacts that are quarantined is 132 with 66 of these due to community spread and 66 due to school exposure, she said. At the Aug. 10 board of education meeting, the number of close contacts in quarantine totaled 261 with 188 of those quarantines occurring because of in-school exposure, McLean said.
“So, the masking is working as far as keeping those kids in school,” McLean said.
The board will revisit the topic of face coverings each month for the remainder of the school year to determine if masks are necessary, Mauney said.
In related COVID-19 health measures the board, in a 5-0 vote, awarded a bid for bipolar ionization devices to HVAC Service Corporation to install 404 devices for air purification. The devices will allow more purified air in the district’s 404 classrooms, cafeterias and school offices, Mauney said. Chief Financial Officer Angie Davis said HVAC Service Corporation was the lowest of 10 bids submitted for the project.
In other business
- LS3P interior designer Chelsea Herrell and architect David Bellamy gave a virtual tour of plans for the proposed Selma Burke Middle School. McLean said the district plans to break ground on the school’s construction in November, with an estimated opening of July 2023.
- The board recognized Park View Elementary instructional assistant and bus driver Tanesha Rucker with the “Above and Beyond the Call of Duty” award for her tireless work at the school. “She truly cares about the social and emotional well-being of children, is deeply committed to the people she works along side and is the greatest team player,” said Park View Assistant Principal Jennifer Marshall in Rucker’s nomination form read by Mauney at the meeting.
- The board recognized Mooresville High School’s 2021 wrestling state champion Luke Goodin who had a record of 31-1 in a shortened wrestling season.
- The board recognized Park View Elementary students Lively Stutts as “Student of the Month” and Autumn Powell as “Artist of the Month.”