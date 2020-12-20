Maybe one evening flick that iPhone switch off and take in the view

For about 15 to 20 seconds, I pass into this utopia. I don’t want to pull over and stop on the shoulder to soak it in. I have to be moving. This view must come and then go. The anticipation of reaching this bridge arriving and leaving Huntersville is always the same. There is an excitement along with an empyrean calm, the twinkling, silent lights out in the darkness.

Every time I reach the bridge, I think about those people that reside there on the lake, looking out at each other’s homes and boats and enjoying that intoxicating view for hours, every day and every night. I wonder if it is as magical for them as it is for me. Or are they too busy sitting on their decks, eyes glued to the iPhone, scrolling, scrolling, and scrolling some more?

Do they get lost in that picture? They are fixed on the shoreline while I am always in motion. There is something to be said about movement. I wonder if there are other romantics out there that come upon this very same spot and see what I see, also always in motion. Or do they not even notice? The glow from the iPhone is too distracting and inhibits the field of vision. Oh, my gosh! That meme is too much! I must respond right now, here in the middle of this bridge. Oh, are we on a bridge? The bluish-white glow of a cellphone in a dark car has become repulsively familiar. I also wonder sometimes if I have ever hit that spot on the bridge along with someone else, and together, we have the same euphoric experience, both of us with our iPhones turned to the off position.