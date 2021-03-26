 Skip to main content
MCC to offer in-person instruction this fall
MCC to offer in-person instruction this fall

Mitchell Community College recently announced a return to in-person instruction in the fall 2021 semester.

“We are excited to welcome students back to campus for coursework,” said Dr. Camille Reese, vice president for Instruction. “We will be offering face-to-face instruction along with hybrid and online options to fit students’ varying needs.”

The college shifted to predominantly online instruction in March 2020. Since then, faculty and staff have worked tirelessly to develop innovative ways to teach from a distance and preserve the experience of a classroom in a virtual setting. For programs and courses unable to transition online, employees and students have adapted classrooms to meet new safety protocols while still preserving necessary training.

Registration for fall 2021 curriculum classes opens for all students on May 6. To learn more about continuing your educational journey, visit mitchellcc.edu/start.

Mitchell Community College serves 9,000 students annually through a variety of curriculum, continuing education and workforce development programs. With campuses in Statesville and Mooresville, Mitchell offers quality, affordable education options to residents of Iredell County and the surrounding area. For more information, visit www.mitchellcc.edu or call (704) 878-3200 (Statesville Campus) or (704) 663-1923 (Mooresville Campus).

