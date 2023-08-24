The outdoor warning sirens around the McGuire Nuclear Station will be tested multiple times during the week of Aug. 28. This required testing is necessary to complete acoustic analysis to ensure sirens are operating optimally. Select siren locations in Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln and Mecklenburg counties will be tested using three-minute tests. These tests will occur between Aug. 28 and Sept. 1, and between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

This testing is separate from quarterly testing. The next quarterly test will take place on Oct. 11.

Although a siren might sound multiple times, this is part of the testing and no public action is needed. If unsure, members of the public can tune to local TV or radio to confirm. Because these are tests, local broadcasting stations will not interrupt regular programming to broadcast Emergency Alert System (EAS) messages. If a real emergency occurs at the station requiring the sirens to be sounded, local radio and television stations would broadcast information and instructions to the public.

Testing is performed in cooperation with emergency officials in Catawba, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln and Mecklenburg counties.

For more information about nuclear emergency preparedness and outdoor warning sirens, residents can visit duke-energy.com/NuclearEP.