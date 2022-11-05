McHenry tours Fire Station 6, presents flag to fly over it

Mooresville Fire-Rescue Station 6 has a new flag to fly over it. Rep. Patrick McHenry (NC-10) presented it as he toured it on Wednesday.

McHenry presented Mooresville Fire-Rescue Chief Curt Deaton, Mayor Miles Atkins, several commissioners, and firefighters the flag after his tour of the 13,000-square-foot facility that houses 12 firefighters.

“Mooresville Fire Station 6 will proudly fly the U.S. flag presented by Congressman McHenry at our station,” Deaton said. “We appreciate his support of Mooresville Fire-Rescue and the town of Mooresville.”

The station opened in July and according to Mooresville Fire-Rescue’s post on Facebook, serves the northeast section of the town, which includes residents, the industrial business district, Niagara Water Bottling, GoPro Motorplex racetrack, and several racing teams.

“When you build a station like this, you’re positioning for the future, which is a smart use of taxpayer dollars,” McHenry said, according to the fire department’s Facebook post. “The fire service and the equipment and training go straight back into the taxpayers’ pockets because they save money on insurance. The community gets the benefit of a well-trained and well-equipped fire service. This is clearly a continuation of that.”

Fire Capt. Shayne Summerfield led McHenry on the tour that features an ADA-compliant community room, gear turnout room for cancer prevention, and the engine bay that houses Ladder 6. McHenry also was shown the department’s drones that can be used in various fire and rescue situations.

“You’ve got very talented folks here at Mooresville Fire-Rescue and it’s always great to recognize what they do on a daily basis to keep us safe,” McHenry said.

McHenry spent Wednesday in Iredell County with the start of his day at the Iredell County Farm Bureau where he was presented with a Friend of the Farm Bureau Award for his legislative efforts on behalf of farmers in the 10th District. He also stopped by the Statesville Regional Airport to tour Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing.

He also stopped by the Iredell County Hall of Justice, where he presented the Department of Justice’s $697,727 Veterans Treatment Court Discretionary Grant to the courts that cover Iredell and Alexander counties. The funds will be used to assist veterans on a case-by-case basis that have committed crimes but the court believes can be helped by addressing mental health and substance abuse issues, along with other factors.