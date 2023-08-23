Davis and Lake Norman Regional Medical centers welcome Duke McNary as network facilities director. He joins the network of hospitals from Piedmont Newton Hospital, a 103-bed, acute care facility located in Covington, Ga., where he served as director of engineering/emergency management coordinator since 2015.

McNary received an electronics maintenance degree from Dekalb Technical College in Decatur, Ga. He holds a hazardous materials certification, a certificate of healthcare operations and is a certified emergency management healthcare professional (EMHP).

Responsible for managing both Davis and Lake Norman Regional Medical centers’ hospital facilities services, including grounds, plant operations, bio-medical engineering, security and emergency management, McNary will also provide support to hospital outpatient and medical group clinics.