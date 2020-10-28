MCO to celebrate nine years of service

Mooresville Community Outreach, 635 W. McLelland Ave., will be celebrating nine years of service to Mooresville and the surrounding community throughout the month of November.

A kick-off to the monthlong celebration will be held Nov. 1 with praise and worship and the Word during the 11 a.m. worship service.

Special events will continue with a Christian comedian on Nov. 8 and Youth Sunday with a Christian performance Nov. 11.

On Nov. 22, Debbie with Compassion to Act will share updates and what to be aware of regarding human, sex and labor trafficking. A healing and deliverance ministry will conclude the month’s services Nov. 29.

All of the services will begin at 11 a.m. with a meal served each Sunday. The public is invited to each service, which is free to all.

Social distancing and sanitizing practices will be observed and masks can be worn if desired.

If there is a large group planning to attend, call Pastor Jim Carr at 704-662-2411 or Mrs. Sarah Carr at 704-507-6048 in advance.