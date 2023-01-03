MCSD pays tribute to its school board

The Mooresville Graded School District is celebrating its school board members this January for School Board Appreciation Month.

Greg Whitfield, chair, Kerry Pennell, vice chair, Rakeem Brawley, Dr. Debbie Marsh and Roger Hyatt, are being recognized for working endlessly and enthusiastically to provide the best possible education for MGSD students, despite the many challenges faced in public education.

A school board’s main objective is to support student learning and achievement. This year, the MGSD school board, along with staff and community members, is working on a new five-year strategic plan to assist in meeting that objective. This work includes creating a vision for what MGSD needs to become to best serve its students.

“Our five school board members have a colossal job in not only maintaining our district’s schools, but also improving and progressing within North Carolina’s complex public education system. It is an immense responsibility, but they work hard to meet the challenge,” said Superintendent Jason Gardner.

Too often, the efforts of school board members go unrecognized. While January is officially School Board Appreciation Month, MGSD recognizes that its school board members contribute to the district’s success every month.